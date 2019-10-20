A

A tête-à-tête with director Vishal Punjabi; Netflix's movie on startups - your weekend fix

The Mumbai-based film production company is the brainchild of Ghanaian-Indian director and producer Vishal Punjabi, the man who has been responsible for creating some of the most mesmerising wedding sequences.

By Team YS
20th Oct 2019
They say marriages are made in heaven. But the celebration of this commitment of a lifetime takes place very much on earth. And we might as well add, with great pomp and show!


Here’s where The Wedding Filmer comes into the picture. The Mumbai-based film production company is the brainchild of Ghanaian-Indian director and producer Vishal Punjabi, the man who has been responsible for creating some of the most mesmerising wedding sequences on screen – think of films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and recent web series, Made in Heaven – and also in real life.


Weekender

A movie on startups launches on Netflix this week

upstarts

A scene from the movie, Upstarts

Planning to launch a business soon? Here is an interview with the director of Upstarts, a movie on startups that will feature on Netflix this week. It is a story that will take you on a journey of the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.

Busting 10 myths about Pilates

Pilates

Pilates is disciplined fitness regimen

If you have been planning to take up Pilates as part of your fitness regimen, you need to know all your facts. Here are some of the myths about Pilates that you need to dispel before getting into this excellent fitness routine.

Airbnb reveals 20 destinations to visit next year

Romania

Romania

Are you looking forward to a memorable holiday in 2020? Have you been wondering where to go for your next vacation? Airbnb is forecasting the 20 trending destinations for 2020. The list includes eco-conscious cities and countries across the world and is based entirely on Airbnb booking data.

Why should you create a positive social media legacy?

social media

Social media is a careful curation of the lives we want others to see us living. Here’s how to create a positive social media image that will last for generations down the line.

Do one thing each day that scares you, says Praveshh Gaur

Praveshh

Is your idea of perfect happiness all about leading a life that is low on debt and high on health? Is Batman your ultimate superhero? If yes, you will find a soulmate in Praveshh Gaur, management professional and entrepreneur, who is driven by a passion for fitness.

Authors
Team YS

