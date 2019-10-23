A

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Wealthy.in raises $1.3M from Good Capital

The fund raised in this round will be utilised to scale-up its partner base and continue further development of the platform to offer more financial products.

By Vishal Krishna
24th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fintech startup Wealthy.in announced that it has raised $1.3 million in funding led by an early-stage venture capital firm, Good Capital, along with fintech venture capital firm, Emphasis Ventures (EMVC). Wealthy.in’s previous investors include Venture Highway, Tracxn Labs, V1 Capital and Globevestor.


A fast-growing fintech platform, Wealthy.in enables professionals and other individuals to become wealth managers by providing them with digital financial products and training them to succeed as independent entrepreneurs.


The fund raised in this round will be utilised to scale-up its partner base and continue further development of the platform to offer more financial products.


fintech
Also Read

[Funding alert] CII Chairman for startups and entrepreneurship invests in B2B marketplace Pumpk...


In a statement, Aditya Agarwal, Co-founder of Wealthy.in, said,


“Our focus is to build a strong base of partners which we call 'Wealth Managers.' Over the last three years, we have realised that though there is a growing demand for online financial solutions that are convenient and paperless, there is an underlying trust issue that deters most end customers to build meaningful relationships. Our partners are helping solve this trust deficit by bringing a rules-based advisory experience to customers in their trust network.”

Wealthy.in forayed into the fintech market in 2016 by offering tax-saving investments in three clicks and scaled its portfolio of financial products and services over the years. With its seamless and paperless investment solution, Wealthy.in acquired customers via word of mouth rapidly. Encouraged by this early success, the startup launched new product features and increased its user base.


As the company scaled further, Wealthy.in found it easy to make consumers conduct small financial transactions via social media posts and digital marketing. However, the users who built meaningful relationships with the platform were individuals, who were referred by friends or heard about the startup from someone they trusted at their workplace.


Prashant Gupta, Co-Founder of Wealthy.in, said,


“Our latest fundraise will help us fast track the process of onboarding banking professionals who are looking for an independent career. Typically, their jobs today with any large bank or financial institution is a one-sided relationship. The maximum benefit of this relationship accrues to the institution, leaving both the banker and clients short-changed.”

Wealthy.in had a superior product but was missing the ‘trust’ element that an HDFC’s relationship manager was able to bridge in with his client interactions. That’s when the team realised the real opportunity lies in empowering these professionals with their technology-led approach.


"That was a turning point, prompting us to shift our focus from transactions to trust. In hindsight, we found that it only makes sense, as people have always been taking major financial decisions on the advice of other people, be it their friends, relatives, or their banker. This led us to introduce a layer of professionals who could engage end customers with a 360-degree solution," Aditya explained.

Arjun Malhotra, Founding Partner of Good Capital, said,


“Wealthy.in's approach in enabling the middleman to better curate and serve the eventual customer is something that resonates well with our investment thesis. We have seen this theme play out across different industries and are excited to partner with a highly capable and execution-oriented team in Aditya and Prashant.”


Melissa Frakman, Managing Partner of EMVC, said,


“Indian households with a large and emerging middle-class deserve the transparency, cost-efficiency, and convenience of the country’s digital finance transformation, while still enjoying personalised, professional service from their advisor. We look forward to working with the Wealthy.in team, as they build a next-generation network of technology-enabled advisors to service a growing need of Indian households.”



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Women social network Healofy raises investment from M&S Partners


 

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

Era of quantum computers is here as Google attains 'quantum supremacy'

Krishna Reddy

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna

Govt launches BHIM 2.0 with new functionalities, additional language support

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Era of quantum computers is here as Google attains 'quantum supremacy'

Krishna Reddy

Amazon India’s delivery boxes start to narrate unique stories of sellers

Thimmaya Poojary

Celebrate this Diwali with your #FriendsWaliFamily and win yourself exciting prizes from HP

Team YS

NestAway loses another co-founder as Smruti Parida exits the startup

Tarush Bhalla

Freecharge forays into digital gold offering

Team YS

[Funding alert] CII Chairman for startups and entrepreneurship invests in B2B marketplace Pumpkart

Sujata Sangwan

How Singapore is driving global innovation and what it means for India’s startup ecosystem

Team YS

AWS AI and Machine Learning is here to solve the big problems

Team YS

SoftBank confirms multi-billion-dollar WeWork bailout

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Women social network Healofy raises investment from M&S Partners

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Pee Safe raises Rs 30Cr in Series A led by Alkemi Growth Capital

Debolina Biswas

Building an entrepreneurial bridge between Singapore and India

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore