VC firm 100X.VC to invest over Rs 200 Cr in startups

The VC firm has rolled out a corporate venture capital (CVC) programme for India to partner with local corporations that have corpus to invest in startups.

By Press Trust of India
13th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Venture capital firm 100X.VC is planning to invest over Rs 200 crore in startups in India by the end of next year.


The VC firm has rolled out a corporate venture capital (CVC) programme for India to partner with local corporations that have corpus to invest in startups.


100X.VC

The 100X.VC team aims to go beyond funding, and will guide startups from Proof of Concept to market stage.


"The 100X.VC team research survey estimates that the top 100 corporations in India have kept aside anywhere between Rs 10 crore-100 crore of capital to invest in startups. We expect around 30-40 corporates to join us in the CVC programme and contribute upward of Rs 200 crore for investment in startups," 100X.VC Founder Sanjay Mehta told PTI.


100X.VC is India's first venture capital firm to invest in early-stage startups using India SAFE Notes (iSafe). Under iSafe, an investor makes a cash investment in return for a convertible instrument. The alternative to a convertible security note is customised for India, and will avoid tedious documentation, cut timelines significantly, and benefit startups.


"We plan to invest in 15-30 startups every quarter," Mehta said.


100X.VC has plans to invest in 100 startups in a year.


Reliance Industries' JioGenNext, YourNest, Nexus Ventures Partners, JSW Ventures etc are some of the venture capital firms that have partnered with 100X.VC.


"Indian corporations woke up after Walmart acquisition of Flipkart. It shook them to start looking at startups seriously. Our role is of a catalyst by helping corporations discover, invest, and build startups allied to their industry and strategic fitment. We initially plan to work with 10-12 company boards to actively create a bespoke deal flow for their investments," 100X.VC partner Ninad Karpe said.


Based in Mumbai, 100X.VC had received earlier this year the final regulatory approvals for Category 1 - Alternate Investment Fund Licence and Investment Advisor Licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence operations.



(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Sanjay Mehta's iSAFE fund 100X.VC aims to invest in 100 startups in 12 months


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

Facebook launches integrated payments on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger

Sohini Mitter

Netflix India revenue grew 8X, profits surged 25X in 2018-19

Sohini Mitter

WATCH: From living on Rs 100 a day to closing in on Rs 100 Cr revenue in 7 years, the HealthifyMe growth story

Athira Nair
Daily Capsule
How Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham is readying for an IPO (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Windrose Capital to invest over Rs 200 Cr in Indian startups

Sujata Sangwan

Seeing strong lending biz growth, MobiKwik targets Rs 1500 Cr disbursement this fiscal

Press Trust of India

‘Build teams that work with you, not for you’ – 50 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] BookingJini raises Rs 3 Cr in seed round from Mumbai Angels Network

Vishal Krishna

Facebook launches integrated payments on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger

Sohini Mitter

How Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham is readying for an IPO (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore