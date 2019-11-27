Now you can bus books tickets on Amazon as the ecommerce major partners with redBus

Apart from bus tickets, Amazon also allows users to transfer money, make utility bill payments and mobile recharges, book flights and movie tickets.

By Tarush Bhalla
27th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon India announced a partnership with online bus ticketing platform redBus to allow its customers to book bus tickets on its platform.


Through this partnership, Amazon customers will also get access to redBus features such as Bus Service Ratings by passengers and live tracking of buses.


Customers can use ratings of a bus service by other customers as a guide to choose the best bus options available on their route. They can also track the live location of their buses and check expected arrival times at their boarding point.


Amazon


Speaking on the launch, Vikas Bansal, Director, Amazon Pay said,


“Over the course of time, Amazon app has become a one-stop destination for shopping and payment needs of our customers. They love the convenience we offer of shopping and paying- all in one single app. Today, we are pleased to announce the booking of bus tickets on Amazon. We are excited to partner with redBus and move another step forward in making life easy for our customers.”


To book bus tickets on Amazon, customers can go to ‘Bus Tickets’ category under ‘Amazon Pay’ tab and use their existing contact details and payment information, saving the effort of entering this information every time.


They can use their Amazon Pay balance, Amazon Pay UPI, or Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or any other digital payment methods for an easy checkout experience. In case customers need to cancel a ticket, they only pay the cancellation penalty as per the cancellation policy defined by the operator; Amazon does not levy any additional charges.


Speaking on the partnership, Manoj Agarwala, Senior Vice President, redBus, said, 


"We are excited to partner with Amazon to bring bus ticketing to its large customer base to further widen and deepen the penetration of online bus ticketing in our country. With this partnership, we are offering yet another avenue to our bus operator partners to distribute their inventory and help grow their sales and occupancy"


Apart from bus ticketing, the Amazon platform allows users to transfer money, make utility bill payments, mobile recharges, flight bookings, and movie tickets.


Earlier, this month it was reported that the ecommerce giant, partnered with online ticket booking platform BookMyShow to help its customers buy movie tickets from within its own app.


Through its integration with redBus, Amazon isn’t the first app to introduce bus bookings on its platform, and move towards a ‘super app strategy’.


Walmart-owned PhonePe, recently rebranded its progressive in-app platform to ‘PhonePe Switch,’ a one-click entry point to a world of apps on its platform.


‘PhonePe Switch’ allows customers to seamlessly switch between PhonePe and their favourite food, grocery, shopping, and travel apps from within the app itself. With 50 partners, some of the partners include names such as Ola, redBus, Goibibo, Myntra, Delhi Metro, and Grofers.


In August, PhonePe claimed to have registered close to 65 million transacting customers, 30-40 percent of which visited its in-app platform of which a small eight to 10 percent of this number transacted through the in-app.


And Amazon is also trying to push transactions through building in-app partnerships across relevant used cases of travel and ticketing.


In September, digital payments major Paytm, also said that it would invest Rs 250 crore in its travel business over the next six months.  



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Amazon doing extremely well in India, says Jeff Bezos

Also Read

Here’s why PhonePe rebranded its in-app platform to ‘PhonePe Switch’


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of the Gurugram startup that busted IT firm CEO for furnishing fake IIT, IIM degrees

Ramarko Sengupta

With just Rs 10 lakh, these two college friends built a Rs 1.85 Cr milkshake startup

Sutrishna Ghosh

Google Shopping is a hit in India; search giant rolls out new features

Sohini Mitter

This Mumbai entrepreneur’s startup brings ‘health-food-as-a-service’ to your doorstep

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Charting Google Pay's 'Tez' growth in India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

No recession in Indian economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India

Airbnb makes Rs 1.75 Cr in profits despite 7.41 pc drop in revenues this fiscal

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Blackbuck raises Rs 56 Cr in debt and equity round from Trifecta Venture

Tarush Bhalla

WhatsApp India reports first profitable year

Rashi Varshney

Flipkart launches audio-guided tool for first-time shoppers in Hindi and English

Thimmaya Poojary

Rent It Bae acquires fashion rental startup Flyrobe; to expand to the US, Dubai, and London

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore