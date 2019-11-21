Why I think audiobooks in regional languages is a game changer

Diwali was just a week away, which meant only one thing in my house: festive cleaning. Four hours into scrubbing, swabbing, dusting every corner, and several unsuccessful attempts to reach the back of the loft to clean, I stumbled upon a suitcase, coated with a thick layer of dust, sitting untouched and unwanted in the loft. Intrigued, I dragged it down, narrowly escaping a shower of spiders.





As I cracked open the bruised, peeling bag, I was met with the familiar smell of old paper and ink, the kind that reminded me of grand libraries with leaping windows, filled to the rafters with voluminous books. Under a layer of what would have been clear plastic sheet then, I found a treasure trove – hundreds of books, from classics to contemporary all belonging to my grandfather.





Among the many books was an early edition of Mrutyunjay by Shivaji Sawant, a Marathi literary masterpiece based on Karna, the tragic hero of the Mahabharata. Several pages were missing, some torn.





I immediately picked up the phone to call my grandfather, to tell him of this relic I unearthed. The phone call was short – Appa, (that’s what I call my grandfather) said he stopped reading a long time ago. His eyes couldn’t take the strain. These books were what kept him company for the many lonely years he spent away from his family to earn a living in Mumbai, he said. He would scrounge books shops, second-hand markets and libraries for Marathi literature, Bengali poems, and Hindi classics.





The thought that my grandfather couldn’t enjoy the rich literature he used to hold so dear was heartbreaking. A professor of history in Mumbai, Appa was an avid reader and a fierce protector of traditions. He was, and continues to be fluent in Marathi, Hindi and bits of Bengali – thanks to his tight group of friends.





As I wallowed in disappointment and a maze of ideas to help Appa with his reading, I remembered that he used to make me read out headlines from the newspaper every morning when I was younger. He loved to stay updated with the world, and listening to the headlines was a better option for him than the endless, noisy TV news debates. It was from this memory that I got my answer: Audiobooks!





I downloaded Storytel, a digital subscription service app that streams audiobooks on your mobile phone. Before Storytel, audiobooks, meant one thing to me – a great collection of English titles, not my grandfather’s strong point. However, Storytel is no ordinary app. I was impressed with its commitment to not just give access to English audiobooks, but also regional languages It has a vast collection of rich literature in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Urdu and Malayalam- a great way to reconnect with your heritage.

I browsed through the Marathi titles first and to my surprise and thrill, I found the classic ‘Mrutyunjay’. The sweet, crisp and clear voice of artist Sanket Mhatre washed over me as I listened in, and Shivaji Sawant’s masterpiece effortlessly captured the trials, tribulations and crossroads that Karna found himself at. Within an hour, I downloaded the app for my grandfather and he was hooked, too.





The legendary Pu La Deshpande’s rib-tickling ‘Batatyachi Chawl’, NS Inamdar’s ‘Rau’ and ‘Mantravegla’ were all immediately lined up. A fan of Bengali poems and literature, he tuned in to Tagore’s ‘Kabuliwala’, a smile playing on his lips listening to Hazra and Mini’s conversations. “It’s like reliving the good old days,” he said with a smile.





The fact that the 2018 JCB Prize, one of the most prestigious literature awards in India, was awarded to ‘Jasmine Days’, a Malayalam book by Benyamin, speaks a lot about the renewed interest, enthusiasm and reach of regional language literature and subscribers can’t get enough.





