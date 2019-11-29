CCI approves Amazon's investment in Future Coupons

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings' proposal to acquire about 49 percent share in Future Coupons.

By Press Trust of India
29th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has approved Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings' proposal to acquire about 49 percent share in Future Coupons.


"The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition by the acquirer (Amazon) of approximately 49 percent of the voting and non-voting equity shares of the target (Future Coupons Ltd)," a statement said.


The proposed combination consists of certain other constituent steps involving Future Coupons Ltd (FCL), Future Corporate Resources Pvt Ltd (FCRPL), and Future Retail Ltd (FRL). A detailed order of the CCI will follow, the statement said.


Amazon


Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings is a direct subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc (ACI) and belongs to the Amazon Group. ACI is the ultimate parent entity of the Amazon group, it added.


FCL is principally engaged in marketing and distribution of corporate gift cards, loyalty cards, and reward cards to corporate customers, it said.


FRL (and its subsidiaries) are active in the Indian retail market and currently operate multiple retail formats in hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores under various brand names.


FCRPL, on the other hand, is engaged in the business of management consultancy services and trading in goods and services, and also has investments in various Future Group of companies, which is owned by Kishore Biyani.


Amazon is pumping in over Rs 4,400 crore (more than $600 million) in its various units in India, including marketplace and food retail, to provide them more ammunition to compete against arch-rival Flipkart.


Both the Indian ecommerce majors have been pumping in millions of dollars across various operations like marketplace, infrastructure, and supply chain management as well as marketing and promotion as they look to strengthen their position in the Indian ecommerce market.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

How Amazon India is promoting inclusivity by employing People with Disabilities at its silent stations

Also Read

Amazon doing extremely well in India, says Jeff Bezos


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato elevates Akriti Chopra as CFO

Tarush Bhalla

With over 1,000 kitchens in a year, Swiggy invests Rs 250 Cr to focus on cloud kitchens

Sindhu Kashyaap

Flipkart launches audio-guided tool for first-time shoppers in Hindi and English

Thimmaya Poojary

How this Tirupur founder's bootstrapped cloud tech startup was acquired by L&T Infotech for over Rs 100 Cr

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Meet the MAKER: Nandita Das – Actor, Filmmaker, Activist
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How curiosity and observation lead to innovation: Rob Walker, author, ‘The Art of Noticing’

Madanmohan Rao

Dreaming of becoming an IITian? Take the first step and register for the FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam!

Team YS

IAMAI flags ambiguities in draft data protection bill; seeks clarity on classification, consent

Press Trust of India

[Startup Bharat] Ashoka University’s accelerator programme AIMs to bolster startup growth in Tier II and III cities

Sampath Putrevu

Meet the MAKER: Nandita Das – Actor, Filmmaker, Activist

Team YS

Bootstrapped FICM’s Mediation Hub aims to make legal services simple

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore