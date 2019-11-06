Cheating case against Oyo founder, six others; Oyo to file FIR against the hotel owner

A hotelier, who owns Roxel Inn in Bengaluru, has alleged the firm did not pay rent for rooms for the past five months

By Press Trust of India
6th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A cheating case has been registered against OYO Hotels & Homes Founder Ritesh Agarwal and six others based on a complaint by a hotelier who has alleged that the firm did not pay rent for rooms for the past five months, police said on Monday.


In his complaint, Betz Fernandez, who owns Roxel Inn at Domlur in Bengaluru, stated that OYO had booked rooms and had agreed to pay Rs 7 lakh per month.


However, since May, OYO did not pay him any rent thereby duping him to the tune of Rs 35 lakh, he alleged.


Besides Ritesh Agarwal, police have booked Rohit Srivastava, head of OYO South, heads of business development Madhvendra Kumar and Gourab De, OYO Finance Officers Prateek Agarwal, Manjeet Singh and Mrimony Chakraborty.


Ritesh Agarwal OYO

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Hotels and Homes.

Also Read

OYO launches online portal for travel agents


They have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Thursday, police said.


The OYO Hotels & Homes said in a statement they will file a counter complaint against the Bengaluru hotel owner for "using improper legal means to sensationalise a civil dispute and get attention".


"Our lawyers are looking into the matter and will be taking strong legal action as these claims are incorrect and defamatory in nature," OYO said. Appropriate criminal proceedings will be initiated against the Bengaluru owner, the company said.


"We at all times follow the laws of the land and operate keeping in mind the best interests of our asset owners, customers and employees," it stated.


"On studying a similar matter where an FIR was wrongfully filed in September, the Karnataka High Court stayed the adverse actions via an injunction in Bengaluru. We, therefore, have strong reasons to repose our faith in the justice system."


OYO cliams to currently has 18,000+ hotels with over 270,000 rooms across 500+ cities in India. On an average, over 75 percent of hotel owners associated with OYO have seen an increase of about 3X+ in

occupancy, a 2.5X jump in RevPar and a significant jump in profit, the company added in a statement.


In April 2019, OYO announced the launch of the OYO Partner Engagement Network (OPEN) for its 18,000+ hotel owner community in India to help them reach their business goals.


 (Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Flipkart, Amazon, and OYO are the most preferred workplaces in India: LinkedIn report


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Draw up norms to have control over Google, Facebook, Twitter: Mohandas Pai

Press Trust of India

Slang Labs founder Kumar Rangarajan believes the pressures of entrepreneurship are self-inflicted and can be ‘quit’ with a little belief #WeBelieveYouCan

Team YS

Uber announces financial results for the third quarter of 2019, losses stand at $1.2 B

Debolina Biswas

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair
Daily Capsule
India will have 100 unicorns by 2025; Meet the co-creator of the database that powers Facebook, Apple
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Seven years and 65 stores later, Chaayos launches its first outlet in Bengaluru

Sindhu Kashyap

[Funding alert] Urban Ladder raises Rs 15 Cr from SAIF, Sequoia, Steadview Capital

Tarush Bhalla

Innovation and better availability of medical devices can help India stay on top of its health

Nikhilesh Tiwari

Unitus Ventures partners with Michael & Susan Dell Foundation to launch 'Jobtech 2.0'

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Proptech startup YourOwnRoom raises $1.3M to scale its co-living business

Vishal Krishna

Enterprise is a big part of focus in the India market, says Leah Belsky, Senior Vice President of Coursera

Sutrishna Ghosh

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore