DPIIT received some complaints of ecomm firms offering deep discounts: Goyal

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that any violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations is covered by the penal provision of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

By Press Trust of India
22nd Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has received complaints that ecommerce companies are offering deep discounts, indulging in predatory pricing, exercising control over inventory and influencing the prices of goods sold on the platform, Parliament was informed on Friday.


In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that any violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations is covered by the penal provision of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) administers the FEMA and Directorate of Enforcement is the authority for the enforcement of the act.


ecommerce
Also Read

DPIIT launches app for Intellectual Property Rights for SMEs and startups


"Some representations have been received in this department complaining that ecommerce companies are offering deep discounts, indulging in predatory pricing, engaging in B2C business, exercising control over inventory and influencing the prices of goods sold on the platform," he said.


The onus of compliance of the provisions of FDI policy is on the investee entity. The policy is made legally enforceable through notifications under FEMA, 1999, by the RBI.


In a separate reply on onions, the minister informed that the prohibition on export of onions has been imposed in view of the prevailing adverse domestic availability and price situation.


"No report of adverse impact on onion growers in the country, particularly in Maharashtra, has been received in the ministry," he said.


Recently, ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have also been asked to disclose names of the top five sellers on their platform, price list of goods of preferred vendors, and the kind of support provided to sellers, according to sources. DPIIT, in separate questionnaires to these companies, has also asked them to share their capital structure, business model and inventory management system.


These questions were sent to them after several complaints were made to the department by traders body CAIT that ecommerce companies have been violating the foreign direct investment policy in the garb of mega festive sales.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


Also Read

DPIIT to soon approach cabinet for Startup India Vision 2024, proposes several support measures


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair

How the Virat Kohli brand helped this innerwear company hit Rs 40 Cr ARR in just a few months

Vishal Krishna

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

Nazara Technologies plans to invest $20 million in e-gaming startups

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Why investors are cautious about backing startups (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Customer marketing solutions firm Punchh raises $40M led by Adams Street Partners and Sapphire Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

Razorpay adds credit cards to its neo-banking platform; acquires payroll management startup Opfin

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Sathguru Catalyser Advisors to invest $4 M in Telluris Biotech India

Sameer Ranjan

The fourth edition of SAP Startup Social will focus on disrupting limitless possibilities in enterprise management

Jerlin Justus

Cyber-threat intelligence and analytics company CYFIRMA releases predictions for 2020

Sampath Putrevu

WeWork to lay off 2,400 workers worldwide

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore