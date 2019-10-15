DPIIT launches app for Intellectual Property Rights for SMEs and startups

Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), on Monday launched the website and mobile application Learn to Protect, Secure and Maximise Your Innovation on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in New Delhi, according to a government press release.





The website and app has been developed by Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM)-DPIIT in collaboration with Qualcomm and National Law University (NLU), Delhi, it added.





Intellectual Property (IP) can be a key factor in the road to success for startups and SMEs. It plays a role in enhancing the competitiveness of technology businesses and facilitates the taking of technology products to market.





Mohapatra said:





"It is an important project taken up by the department, as both the website and app will be very useful to the startup community which holds great promise for India and its economy. Startups are more tuned into investment and risk-taking but lack legal knowledge, and today, when we are on the threshold of the fourth industrial revolution, the interface between technology and law is growing and therefore it is very essential that a specialised website and app is available to help startups with the IP process."





The modules of the e-learning platform, i.e L2Pro India IP e-learning Platform and the L2Pro India Mobile App, are not only for startups but also for small and medium enterprises. They are expected to aid and enable youth, innovators, and SMEs in understanding IPRs for their ownership and protection, integrate IP into business models and obtain value for their R&D efforts.





The press release also mentioned that the L2Pro has been successfully implemented in Germany, United Kingdom, Italy and France, "benefiting immensely from close collaboration with respective IP organisations and public research institutions." The learning app has also been customised for India in order to ensure that innovation is protected, managed and commercialised.

The L2Pro India IP e-learning platform will have 11 modules for three different levels: Basic, Intermediate and Advanced, and each module comprises e-text for understanding concepts, short animated videos of the concepts, links to additional resources on the subject and quizzes for assessment and grading the learner’s knowledge and understanding of the subject.





People can access the L2Pro IP e-learning platform through their desktop, laptop, mobile browser and mobile application (available on Android and iOS), and they will be provided e-certificates by CIPAM-DPIIT and NLU Delhi and Qualcomm on successful completion of the e-learning modules.

(Source: Press Information Bureau, Government of India)



