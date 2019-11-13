Elon Musk reveals plans to build Tesla’s fourth Gigafactory in Berlin

There’s a reason German engineering is held in high regard across the world. Even Elon Musk knows this, which is why the Tesla CEO has chosen Germany as the location for the company's next Gigafactory.





Making the news official during an awards ceremony in Germany on Tuesday, Musk confirmed that Europe's “Gigafactory” will be located in the Berlin area.





“There’s not enough time tonight to tell all the details. But it’s in the Berlin area, and it’s near the new airport,” the 48-year-old entrepreneur said while sharing the stage with Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess.

“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding, for sure. That’s part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany. We are also going to create an engineering and design centre in Berlin, because Berlin has some of the best art in the world,” he added.





Musk was attending the event to receive the Golden Steering Wheel Award given by BILD. While he didn’t elaborate on his plans for the Tesla Gigafactory on stage, he took to Twitter, later on, to confirm the news and provide more information about the factory.





If his words are any indication, the factory will not only be building electric cars but also batteries and powertrains. This will be the fourth facility for Tesla.





The company already has a Gigafactory in Nevada, one in Buffalo New York, and another plant that’s coming up in Shanghai.





The news about Tesla’s European Gigafactory is not much of a surprise. The billionaire entrepreneur had hinted about it several times in the past, especially after acquiring Grohmann Engineering, a German manufacturing and automation design firm, in 2016.





Guess this will give some time to the social media-active CEO to reconsider his decision to quit Twitter. After all, a German Gigafactory is buzz-worthy news.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)











