15 years on, Facebook unveils a new logo. Here's why

Facebook, which started as a single app 15 years ago, now offers a suite of products, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus, and more. The new logo is an attempt to differentiate the corporate parent from its apps, including the social media platform.

By Rashi Varshney
5th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a major change to its visual identity, Facebook has introduced a new company logo with simple bold, capitalised text that will be used across its portfolio of apps.


The company is also rebranding its app, and said that it is further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app. This means that Facebook, the social network, will maintain the same blue-and-white look we have been seeing for years.


facebook new logo


Facebook wants more people to know that it owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus while still maintaining a distinct identity for its main app. The new capitalisation and typography format for its company name uses capital letters and a shifting colour scheme that highlights the dominant colours of the Instagram (purple) and WhatsApp (green) logos.


"Our main services include the Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal and Calibra. These apps and technologies have shared infrastructure for years and the teams behind them frequently work together," the company said in a statement.


"We started being clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook years ago, adding a company endorsement to products like Oculus, Workplace and Portal. And, in June, we began including “from Facebook” within all our apps. Over the coming weeks, we will start using the new brand within our products and marketing materials, including a new company website," the company added.



ig settings


Antonio Lucio, Chief Marketing Officer of Facebook, wrote in a blogpost that Facebook started as a single app and now, 15 years later, it offer a suite of products that help people connect to their friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.


Facebook, which has around 2.8 billion users globally across its family of apps, clocked $17.6 billion in revenue during the quarter ending September 2019.


"The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalisation to create visual distinction between the company and app," the blogpost said.


It will be interesting to see how cosmetic rebranding is going to help Facebook in next few years. The company has been under heavy scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators following incidents of user data breach and allegations that the platform was being used to spread misinformation during the 2016 US elections.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

Instagram outlines India plans, to tap into local creators and communities through major initia...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Instagram outlines India plans, to tap into local creators and communities through major initiatives

Sohini Mitter

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

WhatsApp says alerted govt of spyware attack in Sept too; IT Min says past info was inadequate

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Gradeup raises $7M in Series A funding from Times Internet

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Why SoftBank's risk-loving bets maybe what the world needs (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Founded by IIT alumni, tech startup Nineleaps aims to make enterprises future-ready

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Gradeup raises $7M in Series A funding from Times Internet

Tarush Bhalla

Why it is important to design for ecosystems, and not just for users: Simone Rebaudengo, automato.farm, Shanghai

Madanmohan Rao

Elon Musk disconnects from Twitter - for now

Team YS

AB InBev’s Diane Wauters on working with 12k Indian farmers in 5 years and startups making impact

Vishal Krishna

Why SoftBank's risk-loving bets maybe what the world needs (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore