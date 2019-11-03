From a princely heritage holiday to a walk through the artisan village of Raghurajpur - your weekend fix

By Team YS
3rd Nov 2019
Whether you want to sit on a terrace and sip a Chilean wine by a lake at night or gaze at ancient artefacts by day, there could be nothing better than booking a holiday in a heritage hotel. 

 

One such destination is the Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur, which is a property of HRH Group of Hotels, presided over by the Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, who is the Executive Director of the group.

 

Right from the opulence of the Durbar Hall with its dazzling chandeliers and the weaponry on the walls, to the Crystal Gallery with the largest private collection of crystal in the world, it is a palace that seems to have floated right out of the pages of a beautiful fairytale into the present.

 

Wouldn't that be a dream come true?

 

weekender

A walk through the artisan village of Raghurajpur 

art

The art of Pattachitra

The eastern state of Odisha is a place for any art enthusiast and culture lover. One such art form is Pattachitra. The art form was born with the Jagannath sanskriti in the village of Raghurajpur, where 30 out of 80 families that reside here have still kept the art form alive.  

The story of Ranveer Allahbadia aka 'BeerBiceps'

Ranveer

Starting with a YouTube channel documenting his personal fitness journey in 2014, Ranveer Allahbadia has gone to cover many a milestone in his career. Today, he has two brands to his credit – BeerBiceps and Monk Entertainment. In a candid chat with YS Weekender, he takes us behind the scenes

Food-wise: must-try street foods from Kolkata

Non-veg kathi roll, Parsa's

Jumbo Non-veg kathi roll at Parsa's

Whether it is a Kathi roll or a Kobiraji cutlet, there are several iconic Bengali dishes to try out all year round. The festive season, however, is a foodie's paradise in West Bengal. Check out these delicious streets foods and their recipes that can spice up your days as summer fades away and the winter months draw closer.

How men's fashion startups are transforming India’s style

fashion

Fashion startups cater to the new age, stylish man

Whether this trend can be attributed to the influence of Bollywood, a desire to capture the attention of the fairer sex, the need to look as good as they feel or a combination of all, men increasingly want to advertise a high fashion quotient nowadays. Here's a look at an emerging trend.

‘Wake up, lace up, show up,’ says Namu Kini, of KYNKYNY.com

Namu

Namu Kini

Do you dream of flying a plane or playing the piano? Are you passionate about being an entrepreneur? Is your favourite artist, Frida Kahlo? If yes, meet Namu Kini, Founder of KYNKYNY.com, a contemporary art gallery that showcases Indian art.

