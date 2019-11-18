



Diagnostic testing startup Healthians on Monday said it had raised Rs 85 crore, or about $ 12 million, as a part of its Series B funding, led by DG Incubation and DG Daiwa Ventures from Japan. The round also saw participation from Mistletoe and Tokio Marine from Singapore, Kotak PE and Trifecta from India along with other existing investors.





According to the startup, it will be using the funds to expand its geographical presence and go deeper into existing cities alongside expanding its service portfolio.





Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO, Healthians

Founded in 2015 by Deepak Sahni, Healthians provides lab tests in the comfort of a customer’s home in India. The company aims to be the largest in preventive and chronic health test services by offering better, convenient, affordable, faster, and reliable healthcare services.





Speaking on the fund raise, Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO, Healthians, said,





“We shall use the raised funds to continue our geographical expansion, add further technological capabilities to our product, and introduce newer products aligned with our targeted segment. In our effort to spread awareness about preventive healthcare and making India healthy, we are not just focusing on large cities but will continue to take our services to many more Tier II and III cities in need of affordable, fast, and accurate diagnostic services.”





Started from Delhi-NCR, Healthians has expanded to more than 30 cities in the last 10 months and plans to go deeper in these cities in the next 12-18 months.





The startup operates and manages a network of more than 16 labs and claims to have created personalised health profiles of over 7.5 lakh customers to offer them insights into their historic health data and predictive health trends.





The AI and algorithms that run over these profiles help users in monitoring and improving their lifestyle conditions using Healthians value-added services.





Commenting on the investment, Kenji Uehara, Managing Director at DG Incubation, said,





"The Healthians model is unique when compared to existing diagnostic businesses. Their strong capability in tech enables them to deliver a convenient and safe experience to users, and this drives their consistent growth in the tightly competitive market. We are confident about their vision that preventive and at-home diagnostics can bring a healthy behaviour change and help in making the overall community healthier, which is great for any developing country."





With this funding now, Healthians aims to add 50 more cities, and more than 1,000 phlebotomists to its network in the next 12 months.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)



