Yuvraj Singh-backed Healthians acqui-hires Mumbai-based Healthy Labs

Gurugram-based home diagnostics service provider Healthians, which is backed by cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has entered Mumbai and Pune with the acqui-hire of Mumbai-based Wow Web Solutions Private Limited that owns and operates a B2B diagnostic logistic service provider, Healthy Labs.





As part of the deal, all Healthy Labs employees, including its Founder Nikhil Jadhav, will join Healthians.





Speaking on the announcement, Deepak Sahni, Founder & CEO of Healthians said,





“This is another step towards reaching our Rs 100 crore revenue target this financial year as we are adding 30 talented and skilled resources to our organisation with this acquisition. This will surely help in expanding our footprint across the region.”





The company is also planning to invest $5 million for more acquisitions to fuel its aggressive growth plans and expand its services pan India within the next 24 months.





Founded in January 2018, Healthy Labs offers logistic support to healthcare providers in Maharashtra, and currently serves multiple aggregators and offline labs to offer its services.





Nikhil Jadhav, Founder & CEO of Healthy Labs, also commented ,





"Healthians's acqui-hire of Healthy Labs spells a great career opportunity for us as it is the fastest growing diagnostic brand with a pan-India presence. We share a similar vision of offering nothing less than a Wow services to our customers."

Healthians, which started with Delhi-NCR, is now present in over 30 cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Dehradun, Jaipur, Panipat, Ambala, Karnal, Mohali, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Amritsar.





With Healthy Labs’ acqui-hire, the startup will be able to offer its services in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and others parts of western India as well.





Started in 2015 by Deepak Sahni, Healthians currently processes over 60,000 samples every month. It is also forging B2B partnerships in order to provide its services to aggregators, insurance companies, and healthcare apps.





Healthians had secured Series A funding of $3 million in 2016 led by BEENEXT, along with Digital Garage, Japan, BEENOS, and others. It had received a seed round in 2015 from YouWeCan Ventures of Yuvraj Singh.





