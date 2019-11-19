[Funding alert] EasyRewardz raises Series B round from Flipkart

According to the company, the fresh round of funding will be used to drive new product development and accelerate global expansion.

By Thimmaya Poojary
19th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

EasyRewardz, the Gurugram-headquartered customer engagement and rewards platform startup has raised its Series B round of funding from Flipkart. However, the company did not disclose the quantum of the fundraised.


Founded in 2011 by Soumya Chatterjee, Tejas Kadakia, Angad Singh, and Sapan Kadakia, EasyRewardz is a customer engagement SaaS solution company with a stronghold in India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, among others. It claims to have an annualised revenue of Rs 25 crore.


According to the company, the fresh round of funding will be used to drive new product development and accelerate global expansion.


Seed Funding
Also Read

Walmart sees large growth opportunity in India through Flipkart and PhonePe


EasyRewardz had earlier raised Series A round of funding of $2 million in November 2017 led by Trans-Continental Venture Fund (TCVF). Other investors of the company include Venture Catalysts, along with prominent angel investors like Jitendra Gupta, Amrish Rau, Satyen Kothari, Ashneer Grover, Subrat Pani, and more.


“CRM Software has a market size of $48 billion and is seeing a 16 percent Y-o-Y increase globally, with APAC growing faster at over 20 percent. We see CRM Software adoption fastest amongst SMBs in retail as customer-centricity continues to hold centre-ground in retailing,” said Soumya Chatterjee, Co-founder and CEO of EasyRewardz.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a software tool that companies engage to attract and retain customers. It uses a host of data points to create a framework to enable continuous customer engagement.


“We have firmly established our position in India, and have a toe-hold in MENA. We will now accelerate our global expansion to meet the growing demand of Customer Experience Management platforms,” said Tejas Kadakia, Co-founder and Sales Director at EasyRewardz.


On the other hand, the investment by Flipkart into EasyRewardz is part of its strategy to invest in startups. Earlier this year, the ecommerce major had announced the creation of a venture capital fund to back early-stage startups.


While the size of the fund was not disclosed but, Flipkart's focus areas of investment are ecommerce, fintech, payments, and complementary segments.


Some of the key startup investments made by Flipkart, in the past, include Myntra and PhonePe, which were full-sized acquisitions. Besides, there were other startup acquisitions such as F1 Info Solutions, Liv.ai, and Upstream Commerce.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Clean tech fund Infuse Ventures seeks seed investments in renewables



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair

[Funding alert] Grofers continues to add funds to its cart, bags Rs 321 Cr from parent company

Rashi Varshney

How this young entrepreneur turned her hobby into a fintech startup powered by blockchain

Rashi Varshney

India has potential for very rapid economic growth, says Bill Gates

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
How Treebo is aiming for profitability by 2021 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Urban Ladder becomes profitable, doubles revenues to Rs 433.97 Cr in FY19

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Furtados School of Music raises Rs 20 Cr led by IAN Fund

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Perfios raises $50M in Series B funds led by Warburg Pincus, Bessemer Venture Partners

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Digital Mall of Asia raises Rs 22 Cr through Amour Infrastructure

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Social commerce startup WMall raises Rs 64 Cr in Series B

Sujata Sangwan

This woman entrepreneur took a career break, set up a business and is now acing both her career and startup life.

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore