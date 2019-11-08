[Funding alert] LambdaTest raises another Pre-Series A round of $2M led by Blume Ventures, Leo Capital

LambdaTest, a browser compatibility and automation testing platform, announced that it has received Pre-Series A funding of $2 million. The round was led by Blume Ventures and saw active participation from Leo Capital.





It will use the funding to enhance its existing platform by investing in technology and research to introduce new features, scale infrastructure, and increase performance. Additionally, it will onboard new talent.





In December 2018, the startup had raised a funding of $1 million, which was led by Leo Capital.





Asad, cofounder of LambdaTest





LambdaTest was founded in 2017 to develop an integrated cloud-based test-execution ecosystem to eliminate the effort of testers and developers to build, maintain, and scale in-house test infrastructure.





The cloud-based cross-browser testing platform helps users make sure that they ship quality cross browser-compatible products. The platform enables testers and developers to perform live interactive testing or run selenium automation test scripts over its on-cloud infrastructure.





Sanjay Nath, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, said,





“At Blume Ventures, we were actively looking to partner with a deep-tech SaaS platform, as the industry is witnessing rapid growth. LambdaTest, in just two years, has done an amazing job in the cross-browser testing and automation-testing space, and we believe that in the coming years it is poised to be a significant new challenger in this exciting and ever-changing market of cloud- testing.”





At present, the startup provides users with instant access to more than 2,000 mobile and desktop browsers and OS combinations. Users can perform both automation and live interactive testing for their scalable cloud infrastructure.





It also offers over 50 easy integrations including project management tools, bug tracking tools, codeless automation tools, test automation frameworks, and CI/CD platforms. LambdaTest claims to have acquired over 110,000 active users from 130 countries.





Speaking about the funding, Asad Khan, Co-founder and CEO of LambdaTest, said,





“LambdaTest has been able to create a distinct name in the cloud-based testing space because of its breakthrough technology, best-in-industry performance, fast customer support, and amazing features. We offered a complete package to our customers and this round of funding showcases the confidence that the industry and the investors have in us. With our continuous and agile approach to offer new features, we believe that LambdaTest has the potential to outperform other platforms.





According to Jay Singh, Co-founder of LambdaTest, the company’s mission from the start has been to build a seamless and easy- to- use testing platform for web developers, testers, and others.





"This update only validates our efforts and motivates us to keep working on new features and providing excellent support to our customers,” he said.





LambdaTest offers a try-before-buy version of its ‘Automation’ feature that allows all users to experiment with the tool for 200 minutes. Users can also avail unlimited access to run automation tests for as low as $79 per month on a subscription basis. The pricing also includes all the features of live testing provided as a package.





With LambdaTest, not only can a user perform cross-browser testing of a live website or a webapp, but they can also test locally or privately hosted pages.









(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)







