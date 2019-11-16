Track your spending habits with Money Manager (and other top stories of the day)

Earning money is hard but, saving money is even harder. Within a few days of getting our salaries, most of us end up spending almost 50 percent of it. And then, in the next week, we are left wondering where our money is gone!





Well, wonder no longer.





To help you track your expenses and manage your money better, several budget-tracking apps are available these days. We discovered a very simple and well-designed one - Money Manager, which has recorded more than one million downloads so far.





A clean, intuitive, and clutter-free app, Money Manager helps keep track of our financial health.





China’s venture capital (VC) investment in the Indian startup ecosystem grew five times at $5.6 billion in 2018, compared to a mere $668 million in 2016, according to research and analytics platform Tracxn. In 2017, the number stood at $3 billion.





Meet the Bharat ki Laxmis: women who are making great strides in fields of their choice. This list of incredible women was presented by the Government of India on its website and on all its social media channels.





Armaan Vananchal and Niranjan Nakhate, Co-founders, Frapp

Mumbai-based Frapp began as a student benefits platform. Five years and a pivot later, the startup is now helping students earn anywhere between Rs 10 and Rs 2,000 per task.





Nukkad Patshala began by providing free after-school learning in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, to encourage children to continue schooling and reduce the gross dropout ratio. In five years, Krutika Rao has scaled to 38 centres that impact the lives of 1,500 students.





L-R (clockwise): Rashi Narang, Anushka Iyer, Rukmini Vaish, Shirin Merchant, and Shruthi Nithin

With a host of startups catering to the needs of pets and their parents, the Indian pet sector is an evolving one with many women entrepreneurs running successful startups. From food, healthcare, emergency, grooming to training - these women entrepreneurs cater to the needs of pets and their parents.





The Indian personal care industry is seeing a continuous boom and there are many reasons for its growth. Though there is still a dominance of international products, the demand is slowly shifting towards home-grown brands. Here’s a list of five Indian brands disrupting the personal care industry.





The co-founders of Nojoto.

Delhi startup Nojoto has developed a mobile application leveraging AI, where individuals can record their stories via audio and visuals and share them. It allows individuals to put up stories, poems, and rap songs in 12 Indian languages, along with an option to add background music.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



