From Olympic swimmer Rehan Poncha's second act to exploring escape rooms - your weekend fix

In an exclusive interview with YS Weekender, Rehan Poncha tells us about his plans for the next phase of his career, fitness secrets, and coaching clinic.

By Team YS
1st Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In 2008, Rehan Poncha became the poster of Indian swimming after representing India at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Then, the 26-year-old athlete and the recipient of Arjuna Award chose to reinvent himself and moved to golf.


It's been only about a year, but Rehan is already chalking out the next innings of his career as a sportsperson. His dream, in his own words, is to be a “double Olympian”.


Now, Rehan’s goal is to clear the National Qualifiers for the Amateur Circuit next July. In an exclusive interview with YS Weekender, Rehan Poncha tells us about his plans for the next phase of his career, fitness secrets, and coaching clinic, and more.


Rohan_Poncha_capsule

Penguin celebrates books that never go out of style

classics

Elda Rotor, vice president and publisher, Penguin Classics

What makes a book a classic? As the Penguin Classics Festival is underway at several bookstores this month we found out all the answers when we interviewed Elda Rotor, vice president and publisher, Penguin Classics. 


Discover the new gaming craze in the country

escape

Escape Room games require intelligence and skill

If you love the concept of 'Escape Rooms', you don’t need to travel to another continent to play this game anymore. Here’s a lowdown on what 'Escape Rooms' are and why they are so popular in the country today.


These superwomen organise caravan rentals for travellers

caravan


If you love adventure, why not hire a caravan? This is the hottest holiday trend of the season, say travel enthusiasts, Sanjna Hangal and Vathsala Rangegowda who launched Trippy Wheels, which offers rented caravans, at anywhere between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 a day.


How art festivals promote cultural diversity

Smriti

In an in-depth conversation with YS Weekender, Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Foundation, talks about the role of art and design in society, how her art festival is shaping up this year, and why you must all head to Goa next month.


Follow your dreams, they know the way: Vishwas Shringi

Vishwas

Is the ability to lead and create jobs by way of entrepreneurship your ultimate goal? Meet Vishwas Shringi, CEO and Founder, Voylla, who graduated from IIT, Chennai in 1999, and moved to the US to study at Carnegie Mellon University.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato elevates Akriti Chopra as CFO

Tarush Bhalla

This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to interns to sleep for 9 hours a day

Sutrishna Ghosh

Milking the opportunity: how camel, goat and donkey milk are gaining traction in India

Hitesh Rathi

[Startup Bharat] After losing her mother, this engineer built a Rs 15 Cr organic skincare brand

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
From Olympic swimmer Rehan Poncha's second act to exploring escape rooms - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Creativity, craft, commerce: how artist-entrepreneur Pragya Jain blends the world of art and home decor

Madanmohan Rao

Review: The Sony A9G OLED TV is a high-quality product, but with a sky-high price tag

Sahil Bhalla

IIT KGP alumni, ex-Intel exec join hands to build an app that connects creators on a community platform

Sindhu Kashyaap

Best of Weekender: Meet swimmer-turned-golfer Rehan Poncha, go on adventures in a caravan, and explore the mysteries of an escape room

Asha Chowdary

[The Turning Point] How KhataBook became the startup that popularised the ‘khata in your pocket’ idea

Swetha M

Busting success myths: founders of Zomato, Freshworks, MakeMyTrip, and others reveal how they almost blew it

Dipti Nair

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore