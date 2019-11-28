Paytm in talks to raise another $1B funding: sources

Earlier this week, Paytm announced that it raised $1 billion (around Rs 7,173 crore) funding, led by US-based asset management firm T Rowe Price.

By Press Trust of India
28th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital payments major Paytm is looking at raising another round of funding of $1 billion, and is in discussion with multiple investors, including former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, according to sources.


Sources close to the development said the discussions are on and might take a few weeks to get finalised.


They added that the funds will be used to expand the merchant offerings across India to equip them with technology and various other services.


Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder of Paytm

Also Read

Why domestic investors shy away from embracing Indian startups


Paytm declined to comment, while a response from Cameron could not be elicited immediately.


Earlier this week, the digital payments company announced a $1 billion (around Rs 7,173 crore) fund raise, led by US-based asset management firm T Rowe Price. Existing investors Alibaba, Softbank and Discovery Capital had also participated in the funding round.


Following this transaction, the valuation of One97 Communications Ltd. stood at around $16 billion. 


This is a markup from the valuation of $10 billion the company was ascribed to in August 2018 when it raised about $300 million from American multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. The transaction marked Berkshire Hathaway’s first investment in an Indian technology firm.


Interestingly, Paytm founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted a photograph of himself and Cameron on Thursday.


On Monday, the company said it is planning to invest around $1.4 billion over the next three years to expand financial services.


Reports earlier this year stated that Paytm, which is facing mounting losses, was looking at raising up to $2 billion in funding. The company said it will look at a public listing only after 2021.


Recently, Paytm claimed that it is currently serving merchants in more than 2,000 towns and cities spanning across 650 districts in India. With this investment, Paytm hopes to bring low-cost mobile enabled financial services to rural India.


One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, had posted a loss of Rs 3,959.6 crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 1,490 crore a year ago. Its standalone revenue rose marginally to Rs 3,319 crore in FY19, from Rs 3,229 crore in 2017-18, as per reports.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

[Funding Alert] Paytm raises $1B in funding from Softbank and others at $16B valuation


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato elevates Akriti Chopra as CFO

Tarush Bhalla

The story of the Gurugram startup that busted IT firm CEO for furnishing fake IIT, IIM degrees

Ramarko Sengupta

With over 1,000 kitchens in a year, Swiggy invests Rs 250 Cr to focus on cloud kitchens

Sindhu Kashyaap

How this Tirupur founder's bootstrapped cloud tech startup was acquired by L&T Infotech for over Rs 100 Cr

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
WhatsApp India reports first profitable year; Blackbuck raises Rs 56 Cr in debt and equity
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

India-focussed fintech fund EMVC bolsters its leadership team

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding Alert] Biotechnology startup Zumutor Biologics raises $4M in Series A2 round

Tarush Bhalla

CarDekho Group acquires Carmudi Philippines, expands Southeast Asia play

Tarush Bhalla

VidStatus parent QuVideo onboards Sowmya Keshava to lead and expand India ops

Rashi Varshney

India's share in software product market miniscule: MeitY

Press Trust of India

Rapido revenue jumps 13X to Rs 10.64 Cr in FY19, losses widen

Sutrishna Ghosh

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore