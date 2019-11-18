Startups will drive India’s digital economy with Bengaluru as the key hub, say experts

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Karnataka Chief Minister unveiled numerous initiatives to nurture the growth of startups.

By Thimmaya Poojary
18th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The startup ecosystem in the country, especially, in the city of Bengaluru will play a key role in driving the digital economy of India, experts said at the inaugural ceremony of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Monday.


At the Thought Leaders Conclave on the topic, 'Bengaluru’s role in achieving $1 trillion digital economy', T V Mohandas Pai, Chairman Aarin Capital, said, “By 2025 we will have 1,00,000 startups and 100 unicorns employing 3.25 million people. Bengaluru is going to lead the way.”


Vidhan Soudha
Also Read

Bengaluru Tech Summit to begin from November 18


Echoing similar thoughts, Biocon Chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw believed that Bengaluru cannot regard itself as a technology powerhouse but, has to envision as a “digital economy where there is a convergence of technology.”


She felt the leadership in Karnataka will have to provide the vision on how to map the entire economy, where most of the things are digitised starting from healthcare, education, industry, etc.

Infosys Chief Operating Officer U B Pravin Rao said, even as Bengaluru is leading the startup ecosystem in the country, the focus should be monetising the innovations with further focus on creating software products.


These experts felt that the startup ecosystem should also put its thrust on filing patents and also leverage data through advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc.


At the inaugural of the summit, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the state government is planning to set up a technology development board to promote this industry. He also announced the setting up of the Karnataka Innovation Authority that would assist startups.


“In a meeting with industry leaders, I had said that a legal framework for promoting innovation would be established through a statute. I am happy to inform you that the government has recently set up 'Karnataka Innovation Authority' through legislation,” the chief minister said.


The theme of the summit this year is 'Innovation and Impact 2.0', with the main focus on innovation and entrepreneurship to become the driving forces of the development of the state.


Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C V Aswath Narayan focussed on the importance of technology in finding solutions to social issues and creating jobs, especially in new-age skills.


He said, "Our new-age innovation network will be focussing on Tier II and Tier III cities in the state. So far 30 engineering institutions, 293 projects funded and over 100 working prototypes have been realised via this platform.”


The Karanataka Government also announced the launch of the ‘Global Innovation Alliances Market Access Program’ (GIA MAP) for exchange of startups between Bengaluru and international startup hubs.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

9 Bengaluru startups gear up to be a part of UK


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this young entrepreneur turned her hobby into a fintech startup powered by blockchain

Rashi Varshney

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary

India has potential for very rapid economic growth, says Bill Gates

Press Trust of India

Amazon doing extremely well in India, says Jeff Bezos

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
It takes people to make the dream a reality - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Quikkloan raises seed funding from angel investors

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Grofers continues to add funds to its cart, bags Rs 321 Cr from parent company

Rashi Varshney

Google enters battle for cloud gaming market

Press Trust of India

MakeMyTrip looks to add over 10,000 alternative accommodations in India in 2020

Press Trust of India

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads globally, India top contributor this year

Sohini Mitter

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore