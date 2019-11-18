Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

Tata Motors will supply 400 Tigor EV units to Lithium Urban by the end of the current fiscal. The partnership also entails supply of 100 more electric vehicles.

By Press Trust of India
18th Nov 2019
Tata Motors on Monday said it has inked a pact with commercial EV fleet provider Lithium Urban Technologies to address mobility solutions across passenger, mass transit and freight segments.


As part of the agreement, the auto major will supply 400 Tigor EV units to Lithium Urban by the end of the current fiscal, Tata Motors said in a statement.


The partnership also entails supply of 100 more electric vehicles, like the upcoming Nexon EV, from the company's stable, it added.


"This is not just the most significant milestone for Tata Motors' e-mobility business, but also a big turning point in the EV market, which is now likely to see fleets electrify faster than ever before," Tata Motors President Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy Shailesh Chandra said.


Partnership
Tata Motors launches TACNet 2.0 to tap startups, tech firms


The company is committed to nurturing this valued partnership as it addresses the evolving mobility needs of customers through various disruptive business models, he added.


"The induction of new extended range Tigor EVs (213 km) and future EVs into our portfolio will add further differentiation to our service offerings for passenger services," Lithium Urban Technologies Founder Sanjay Krishnan said.


This partnership with Tata Motors will ensure availability of new form factors and enable viability of new market segments across passenger, mass transit, and freight, he added.


The new Tigor EV, with an extended range of 213 km, caters to both fleet and personal segment customers. The vehicle qualifies for incentives under the FAME II scheme.


This September, Tata Motors also announced a new EV powertrain that will power a range of its upcoming models, including a new model scheduled for the fourth quarter. 


Ziptron, the soon to be introduced EV powertrain, will help it drive economies of scale on one hand and make new EVs more affordable for consumers on the other, the largest domestic automaker told reporters here.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

[Funding alert] Former Tata Motors' President Gajendra Chandel invests in electric scooter star...



Authors
Press Trust of India

