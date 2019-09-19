A

Tata Motors revs up in EV space, launches new powertrain

Ziptron, the soon to be introduced EV powertrain, will help it drive economies of scale on one hand and make new EVs more affordable for consumers on the other, the largest domestic automaker told reporters here.

By Press Trust of India
19th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tata Motors, which is a leader in electric vehicles in the domestic market, Thursday announced a new EV powertrain that will power a range of its upcoming models, including a new model scheduled for the fourth quarter.


Ziptron, the soon to be introduced EV powertrain, will help it drive economies of scale on one hand and make new EVs more affordable for consumers on the other, the largest domestic automaker told reporters here.


Ziptron offers efficient high voltage system, better performance, long range and fast charging, and a battery warranty of eight years, and adherence to the IP67 standard.


Tata Motors

(R to L) Guenter Butchsek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors Ltd, Shailesh Chandra, President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy and Anand Kulkarni - Product Line Head – EVBU

Also Read

[Funding alert] Former Tata Motors' President Gajendra Chandel invests in electric scooter star...


Announcing the launch, the managing director and chief executive Guenter Butschek, said, "Ziptron is designed in- house utilising our global engineering network. At the heart of our future EV line-up, this technology has been tested across 1 million km proving its reliability. With this, we hope to usher in a new wave of e-mobility and accelerate faster adoption of EVs."


Ziptron technology comprises an efficient permanent magnet AC motor providing superior performance on demand. It also offers best-in-industry dust- and water-proof battery system meeting the IP67 standards. Further, it also employs smart regenerative braking to charge the battery while on the drive, he said.


The Tata Motors counter was trading up over 2.5 percent at Rs 124.85 on the BSE bucking the trend against a massive 1.20 percent plunge in the benchmark at 1430 hrs. 


Tata Motors on Wednesday also announced the launch of a new platform, TACNet 2.0, to tap startups and technology firms as it seeks to harness new solutions in the automobile and mobility ecosystem.


The new platform will also allow the company to engage with startups and technology firms to connect with them, spark innovative solutions in the automotive technologies and mobility ecosystem, and explore synergies, it said.


Also Read

Tata Motors picks 26pc stake in Bengaluru-based freight aggregator startup TruckEasy

Also Read

Tata Motors to deliver 1st lot of all terrain defence vehicles


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Funding alert] Ex-Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka raises $50M for his AI startup Vianai Systems

    Vishal Krishna

    Jio adds 85.39 lakh users in July; Airtel, Vodafone Idea lose 60 lakh users combined: TRAI data

    Press Trust of India

    [Startup Bharat] This son of a farmer prevents tonnes of food wastage using a sun-powered machine

    Rashi Varshney

    [Startup Bharat] With over 10,000 orders a day, Matrix-backed DealShare is capturing Tier II and III India

    Sindhu Kashyaap
    Daily Capsule
    Anthill Ventures’ Devang Mehta on why less is more; Amazon Alexa now speaks Hindi
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [YS Exclusive] Nandan Nilekani on why scale matters, his ‘big dream,’ and more

    Shradha Sharma

    [Funding alert] SucSEED Invests in cross-border ecommerce firm Eunimart

    Sujata Sangwan

    Google sets up AI research lab in Bengaluru

    Press Trust of India

    Facebook unveils second-generation Portal smart screen

    Press Trust of India

    [Funding alert] Ex-Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka raises $50M for his AI startup Vianai Systems

    Vishal Krishna

    Jio adds 85.39 lakh users in July; Airtel, Vodafone Idea lose 60 lakh users combined: TRAI data

    Press Trust of India

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai
    Mon Sep 23 2019

    Global Citizenship Conference 2019

    Bangalore