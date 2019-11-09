VC giant Andreessen Horowitz announces free crypto startup school

The seven-weeks crypto school programme will kick off in Menlo Park, California, and will include leading technologists and investors from the crypto space.

By Sujata Sangwan
9th Nov 2019
Silicon Valley-based venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, who launched a $350 million cryptocurrency fund last year, has now introduced a free crypto startup school on Friday, and opened the application process for four weeks.


According to the announcement, the seven-weeks programme will kick off at the a16z offices in Menlo Park, California from February 21 to April 3, and will include leading technologists and investors from the crypto space. The programme is completely free and a16z doesn’t take any equity.


According to Chris Dixon, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz,


“We’ve been involved in crypto/blockchains for almost seven years now, and as a team, have had the opportunity to learn from world-class entrepreneurs and technologists on topics like product and technology design, organisation development, go-to-market strategy, and legal/regulatory best practices. We think that sharing the most important lessons we’ve learned could accelerate the development of existing projects, and inspire more talented people to join the space.” 


Chris Dixon, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz

Chris Dixon, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, Image Source - TechCrunch

The firm will also be recording all lectures so anyone will be able to watch videos and download curriculum materials later.


The content of the course include:


  • What are Crypto Networks, and Why Do They Matter?
  • Blockchain Computing Primitives: Cryptography and Consensus
  • Overview of Application Development Tools 
  • Applications: Today and 2025
  • Crypto Business Models 
  • Cryptoeconomics 
  • UX, Product Development and Security
  • Go-to-market Strategy and Developer Relations
  • Community Participation and Governance
  • Regulatory Landscape and Considerations
  • Guide to Fundraising


The programme is looking for around 25 teams, representing approximately 40 participants. These teams will learn the fundamentals of building a crypto startup. 


At the end of the course, participants who can expect 12 to 15 hours of lectures, workshops, mentorship, and networking opportunities per week, will get a chance to showcase a project idea or a prototype during a demo day.


If you are as excited about the opportunity, and have experience building software products (you don’t need to be a crypto expert), apply here till December 6, 2019.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology.

