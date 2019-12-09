100X.VC showcases its 20 startups, plans to invest over Rs 100 crore in over 100 firms

100X.VC is betting big on the Indian startup ecosystem. It is currently planning to invest over Rs 100 crore in over 100 startups.

By Vishal Krishna
9th Dec 2019
Several venture capital firms (VCs) are making big bets on the Indian startup ecosystem, and 100x.VC is one of them. Launched in July 2019, Sanjay Mehta founded the firm and hopes to invest in over 100 ideas. The VC firm has received 1,982 applications so far.


The company adds that it has a good mix of tech startups which includes Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), healthcare, consumer tech, agritech, automotive, blockchain, edtech, governance, and fintech startups among many others.


100X.VC

The 100X.VC team aims to go beyond funding, and will guide startups from proofs-of-concept to market stage.

Sanjay has invested in more than 100 startups personally.


These startups are as follows:


●      Dhiyo.ai: An HRTech platform, Dhiyo.ai relies on multilingual conversational AI-powered technology to employ the blue-collar workforce.


●      Pickright: A fintech platform that connects investors and financial analysts for financial advisory services.


●      The Renal Project: Healthcare startup, The Renal Project operates a chain of dialysis micro-centres.


●      Decadenz: This startup works in the consumer goods sector that creates chocolate-based products.


●      Litifer: The information technology and services startup develops artificial technology (AI)-powered voice interactive toys for 4-10-year-old children.


●      Finline: It is an online platform for entrepreneurs to create a “project report”​ for its business unit to facilitate fundraising and bank loan approvals.


●      Cymour: A bicycle-sharing platform, Cymour provides cycles for gated communities and events.


●      SNUG: This is a business network platform that allows users to meet talent experts around the area.


●      AgriGator: Being a digital platform, AgriGator connects traders, processors, and wholesalers.


●      DOC32: This dental care startup that leverages technology to connect customers to dentists and clinics.


●      Road Metrics: This startup provides a way to monitor road conditions in real-time and navigates users to the most time-saving and safe route possible.


●      Reko Social: Reko Social provides an influencer marketing platform that pays users based on the content they share.


●      Foodmonk: A foodtech startup, Foodmonk provides end-to-end solutions for cafeteria management to corporates and institutions.


●      Data Sutram: This AI-enabled platform gathers intel from external data to provide location-based data intelligence.


●      Karnival: Karnival is a sales and marketing platform that provides personalised invoices for companies, specifically brick and mortar retailers.


●      Bueno Finance: This is a fintech startup that helps blue-collar workers build their creditworthiness to improve the long-term financial health of the customers.


●      Knorish: Knorish is an edtech startup that allows users to create courses, market and monetise an online academy for branded digital coursework.


●      Pocketly: Pocketly is a microlending platform that focusses on college students and builds a financial ecosystem around them.


●      Alluzo: Alluzo is a digital multilingual receipt book that helps small businesses generate and send digital invoices.


●      FnV Farms: A grocery delivery service, FnV Farms provides fruits and vegetables directly sourced from the farm avoiding adulteration.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

