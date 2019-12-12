Become an AI-enabled business manager with Great Learning’s PGP in Artificial Intelligence for Leaders

Over the last few years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been emerging as the most transformative and significant technology, with recent advancements in the field proving to be a game-changer for several industries. In the coming years, proliferation of AI is only going to increase, with businesses tailoring their core processes and strategies to get an added advantage of AI’s many capabilities. In this scenario, it has become imperative for business leaders to keep abreast of the latest developments in the field and understand AI in business applications.

However, there are several senior professionals in managerial and leadership roles who don’t have a background in programming. With constantly emerging technologies, cut-throat competition and the need to achieve a competitive edge to know how AI can help in their business processes has made it imperative for business leaders to gain an understanding of the subject. This is why Great Learning, an ed-tech company that offers programs in career critical competencies, has introduced a revolutionary post-graduate program - Artificial Intelligence for Leaders, in association with the University of Texas at Austin.





The course was launched in November, keeping in mind the needs of senior professionals in managerial and leadership roles who want to leverage the power of AI in decision making and to help them understand the power of AI without getting deep into the programming bit.





The online program will focus on applications and use-cases using practical examples and case studies. There will be coverage of the concepts that make up machine learning and artificial intelligence, which will help participants develop an intuitive understanding without too much emphasis on deep technical details.





“Our current cohort of learners has an average work experience of 18 years with a significant number of CXOs, AVPs, and Directors from leading MNCs, who all come with a set of unique expectations from the program. The companies represented in the program include Oracle, GE, Verizon, Cisco, TCS, Indian Navy and many more. Since Artificial Intelligence is seen as a game-changer to drive new business models and transform workplaces, these mid and senior leaders are keenly interested in familiarising themselves with it. The increasingly engaged participation and inquisitive queries from senior professionals are indicative of the growing criticality of AI in the current business scenario,” Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning, said.

The program also offers the participants immersive experiential learning of AI from a business leader's perspective with sessions conducted by senior academicians and industry leaders who are at the forefront of implementing AI and Machine Learning at their respective organisations.





Spread over 15 weeks, the course will give candidates a 360-degree view of the basics, benefits, application, problem areas, solutions etc of AI. This is what the course structure looks like:





Why chose the PGP – Artificial Intelligence for Leaders program?

With this program, candidates get the chance to learn online and clear their doubts using periodic live virtual classes done by industry experts. Moreover, since the AI for Leaders course curriculum has been designed by Great Learning and The University of Texas at Austin (with the learning content and assessments created by faculties from Great Learning, UT Austin and other practising data scientists and Artificial Intelligence experts), candidates will gain globally-recognized AI expertise and certifications from both Great Learning and The University of Texas at Austin. Candidates will also get a chance to learn from some of the top leading academicians in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and experienced industry practitioners from top organisations.





What’s in it for participants?

The program will focus on applications and use-cases using case studies and practical examples. There will be coverage of the concepts that make up machine learning and artificial intelligence which will help leaders develop an intuitive understanding without too much emphasis on deep technical details. Program participants also get guidance throughout their learning journey from experienced industry practitioners to clear their doubts and gain valuable industry insights.

Program Faculty

Learn from leading academicians in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning including Dr Kumar Muthuraman (Phd Stanford University), Faculty Director, Centre for Research and Analytics, University of Texas at Austin and Dr Abhinanda Sarkar (Phd Stanford University), Academic Director, Great Learning, as well as several experienced industry practitioners from top organisations.





Apart from this, completing the – week-long course will enable leaders to:





· Understand enough AI to be able to make important choices and decisions





· Develop the ability to identify, scope and manage projects in AI





· Deliver transformative projects to external and internal clients and stakeholders





· Manage technical teams through the lifecycle of AI projects





· Choose appropriate choices when deciding between ‘tech stacks’ or products





· Lead organisations new to the AI world as they develop AI-enabled products and services

Eligibility

To get a unique, in-depth understanding of the growing deployment of AI in business to leverage its applications for growth, all you need is work experience of eight years. What’s more – since the program is designed for business leaders to understand how to leverage AI, it doesn’t require prior programming knowledge.





Mode of Learning: Online lectures with periodic live virtual classes done by industry experts.

Duration: 15 weeks

Certification: Great Learning and The University of Texas at Austin

Fee: Rs 1,50,000 + GST

Financial Aid: Available





So, If you are a business leader who wants to use AI to gain competitive advantage, don’t miss this opportunity to learn the ropes of AI. Register now. Last date to apply is December 17.