Audio book review: ‘Twin Beds’ by Anita Nair brings alive the rediscovery of love in a stagnant marriage; Konkona Sen Sharma and Satyadeep Mishra weave magic as narrators in this Storytel Original

By Apoorva Puranik
6th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Storytel

Storytel

View Brand Publisher

It takes great flair and vast imagination to tell a riveting story in 45 minutes; a kind of story that a reader – or in this case, a listener – gets so involved in that long after the audio book is over, the characters and the cadence of the narrators swivel in your mind. Anita Nair is one such author. Weaving beautiful, soul-stirring stories is not new for Nair, with the likes of The Better Man, Ladies Coupé and Mistress under her belt. However, this time around, Nair’s words were not limited to print.


feature

‘Twin Beds’ , a short story, has been brought to life in the form of an audio book on Storytel - a digital subscription service that streams audio books on mobile phones, in the captivating voice of the multi-faceted Konkona Sen Sharma and Satyadeep Mishra.


While Nair’s writing is vivid in itself, both Sharma and Mishra, with their sincere tone and cadence, take Nair’s world and make it their own.


‘Twin Beds’ is essentially the story of a two-decade-long marriage that’s long lost its spark and love. Caught in that relationship sandpit are Aakash and Nisha Fernandes. But, their loveless marriage is only behind closed doors. They take exotic holidays and post spectacular pictures on social media to prove otherwise. What the world doesn't see are the silences and dislike behind the photos.


Our story starts with one such carefully-curated holiday – this time in the stunning Himalayan country of Bhutan – in a hotel room with twin beds. What begins as a sense of relief for both, at the prospect of not sharing a bed with each other, takes a turn when Aakash suggests that they both pretend to be strangers, meeting for the first time.


Soon, we are introduced the alter-egos of the two – the passionate and charming Sultan and the spunky, care-free Shona – both who could not be more different than their real selves. What follows is the rediscovery of love, the love that Aakash and Nisha had long forgotten.


Konkona’s narration is engaging and invested while Satyadeep’s deep, calm voice compliments hers perfectly to weave a charming story. Each sentence lovingly escapes their narrator’s lips as they envelope the listener into their world.


Watch: Konkona Sen Sharma and Satyadeep Mishra share their experience of recording the audiobook


It’s not just the narration that makes this audio book a must-listen, but the treatment given to sound as a storyteller. From the clinking of wine glasses to the patter of water running in the bathtub to the sound of doors opening and shutting beautifully harmonize with the story. Tertiary characters like the taxi driver to the barman further help develop the new characters our protagonists have taken on.


The book leaves you wanting more and yet leaves you with a feeling of content for the characters that Nair, Konkona and Satyadeep make you root for in just 45 minutes.


If you want to give audio books a try, ‘Twin Beds’ is probably the perfect place to start – It is romance at its best.


Tune into many more such Storytel Originals and thousands of other titles on the Storytel app. Sign up today to avail a 30-day free trial using this link http://storytel.com/yourstory

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Apoorva Puranik
It was a love for reading that introduced Apoorva to world of writing and has worked with several leading news publications. The three things she loves the most - travelling, baking and turning a phrase.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ hits the right notes with 100 gigs in a single day

Apoorva Puranik

How Paytm Mafia-backed Daalchini is bringing home-cooked meals to the table

Sindhu Kashyaap

Processing 30 billion images a month, here’s how ImageKit delivers 98% of the optimised images in under 50 milliseconds using AWS

Sindhu MV

How AWS is helping cloud-based customer engagement company Capillary Technologies connect retailers with customers on a personal level

Apoorva Puranik
Daily Capsule
AWS CEO Andy Jassy on why cloud is the future (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tencent Games announces PUBG-themed web series in Hindi

Sohini Mitter

Villgro announces Rs 4 crore investments through iPitch fund at Unconvention 2019

Debolina Biswas

With a net worth around $20B, Elon Musk tells LA court he doesn't have enough cash

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Nivesh.com raises $600k from Windrose Capital's 'The Next Billion Fund'

Debolina Biswas

Why India’s fintech community needs to use technology to bridge the skills gap

Ganesh Natarajan

Sharechat says its content was shared 14 billion times on WhatsApp

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore