BookMyShow’s parent company Bigtree Entertainment records 52 pc revenue growth, narrowed losses

Mumbai-based Bigtree recorded growth across verticals including live events, online ticket bookings, software, and turnkey ticketing solutions.

By Debolina Biswas
10th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShow SEA, has recorded a 52 percent jump in its revenue and narrowed losses by 30 percent for FY19.


According to the filings with the Registrar of Companies, Bigtree generated revenues of Rs 619 crore this year, as compared to Rs 406 crore last year. According to media reports, the company has nearly doubled its income in the past two financial years.


Founding team of BookMyShow with the PM of New Zealand

Founding team of BookMyShow with Dan Marriott of Stripes Group

Also Read

BookMyShow now has a majority stake in Pune-based DIY event platform Townscript


BookMyShow’s loss for FY19 stood at Rs 115.2 crore, narrowed by 29 percent from the previous financial year's.


Founded in 1999, Mumbai-based Bigtree has recorded growth across verticals including live events, online ticket bookings, software, and turnkey ticketing solutions.


The financial filing comes right after Bigtree's announcement that it had raised an undisclosed investment from Singapore-based Jungle Ventures for its Southeast Asia business. With its first external fundraise for the firm’s Southeast Asia business, BookMyShow SEA will be shifting its headquarters to Singapore.


The company entered Indonesia in mid-2016, expanding operations to Singapore and Malaysia as well. The business has focussed on creating and building the movies and live entertainment ecosystem across the region.


BookMyShow has been observing a strong growth in its sporting events category in the last few quarters and has been looking to build strategic partnerships to strengthen its position in the segment. Until August this year, BookMyShow had already sold tickets worth Rs 350 crore.


So far, BookMyShow has raised $224.5 million across six funding rounds. It is backed by marquee investors such as Capital18, TPG Growth, Accel, SAIF Partners, and Network18, among others. The company has acquired six companies including burrp!, Townscript, nFusion, Fantain, and Evntifier.


BookMyShow SEA also entered into a partnership with Southeast Asia’s leading super app Grab, to advance the latter's ‘Super App’ strategy through the ticketing tile within its mobile application.


Earlier in April, BookMyShow had announced a strategic investment in Pune-based payments company AtomX. The amount of the deal was undisclosed.


Bigtree Entertainment had raised $100 million in funding last year.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

[The Turning Point] How this adman changed the way we watch movies with BookMyShow


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

Vishal Sikka joins Oracle's board of directors

Press Trust of India

Why this young graduate turned down a job offer from Estee Lauder’s CEO

Ramarko Sengupta

[2020 Outlook] What will the coming year look like for startups in Bharat?

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Online travel platform HappyEasyGo raises Rs 350 crore in Series B round

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Cuemath raises $5.5M in an extended Series B round

Sampath Putrevu

Grofers expands operations to 27 cities

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] PhonePe gets $82.5M from its Singapore parent

Sameer Ranjan

Impact investment insights: key learnings from on-the-ground experience

Geeta Goel

[Funding alert] Stanza Living raises $5.7 million from Alteria Capital

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore