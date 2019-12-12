Bootstrapped job consultancy startup Zigsaw acquires recruitment firm Creative Cops HR

With the acquisition of Creative Cops HR Consultancy, Zigsaw will extend its reach to industries requiring semi-skilled employees and will expand deeper into Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

By Tarush Bhalla
12th Dec 2019
Udaipur-based Zigsaw Consulting on Thursday said it had acquired recruitment firm Creative Cops HR.

Announcing the acquisition in a blog, Zigsaw said it had mostly worked in the ‘white collar’ segment, and the acquisition of Creative Cops would allow it to cater to customer needs across functions and industries.


With the acquisition of Creative Cops HR Consultancy, Zigsaw will be extending its niche to industries requiring semi-skilled employees and will expand deeper into Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.


Vaibhav Chouhan, Founder, Zigsaw Consulting

Vaibhav Chouhan, Founder, Zigsaw Consulting


“We, at Zigsaw, believe that we want to be a leader in all industries. The extension of niche to include semi-skilled workforce would allow Zigsaw to be the talk of every household in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. This would help Zigsaw improve its brand identity with job seekers. The move is expected to strengthen the jobs portfolio and help us compete more aggressively with other recruitment consultancies in the region,” the blog read. 


Founded in Udaipur in December 2014, Zigsaw is a job consultancy and portal that evaluates job skills through self-evaluation, peer evaluation, and expert evaluation, generating pre-evaluated profiles that help save time and effort for recruiters.


The company predominantly operates in Tier II cities, including the cities of Udaipur, Surat, Jaipur, and Baroda at present. Further, it is channelled towards startups.


Currently, Zigsaw currently has more than 1,000 verified jobs listed on its platform for Rajasthan, MP and Gujarat. The platform intends to reach more than 1,500 jobs by the end of this quarter.


For FY20, the startup is focusing on doubling its revenue from the last fiscal year and maintaining its profit-to-earning ratio.


With the economy slowing down, hiring by startups has been pacing up. LinkedIn released its list of Top 25 Indian startups in 2019 in September. According to LinkedIn, these startups created around 18,000 jobs in the past year and are expected to create more than 19,000 new opportunities over the next 12 months.  


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

