Centre approves Rs 436 Cr for Future Skills PRIME to reskill Indian IT professionals

In an effort to drive skilling at scale for Indian youth and citizens, the Ministry of Electronics and IT along with NASSCOM, have approved the expansion of the Future Skills initiative to industry professionals across different segments, higher education students, and government officials.





The expanded digital platform will be known as the Future Skills PRIME (Programme for Reskilling/Upskilling of IT Manpower for Employability), where the government aims to train around four lakh professionals and invest Rs 436 crore in the next three years.





“In the digital world, the trained workforce will become India’s biggest competitive advantage. The Government is committed to working with the IT Industry and NASSCOM to create India Digital Talent Stack, that will propel India into a leadership position in the digital world,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology said.





As per the release, the government claims that by 2030, India will become the largest workforce in the world with more than 90 million people joining the workforce.





According to the initiative, the government will offer diagnostics for learner preference and skill gaps leading to the identification of relevant courses, in building digital fluencies in emerging technologies, online upskilling in identified skill competencies, and offer blended programmes with online and classroom training.





The initiative will also enable the assessment and certification of learners, in line with industry needs and Government standards.





Further, each learner will get a Skills Passport, where competencies acquired by the learner will get accumulated, and a Skills Wallet, where she or he will have the opportunity to get up to Rs 12,000 from the Government of India, as an incentive upon certification.





Launched in February 2018 at Hyderabad by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Future Skills Initiative aims to reskill the IT industry workforce in emerging technologies and job roles.





At present, the Future Skills platform offers reskilling/upskilling in 10 emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, blockchain, etc., across 70 new job roles and 155 new skills, and has worked with the IT industry to reskill/upskill over 200,000 IT employees, leveraging the platform.





