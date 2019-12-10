An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires (and other top stories of the day)

Mr. Ratan Tata, one of India's leading businessman and the patriarch of Tata Sons, dreams of an equal India where the rich and the poor have the same opportunities.





He says, “I dream of an India that would be an equal opportunity country – a country where we diminish the disparity between the rich and the poor and, most importantly, give an opportunity to anyone to succeed as long as they have the willingness and endurance to do so.”





Brought up by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata, Mr. Ratan Tata says, her strong set of values has inspired him and he seeks to instil the same in the young and inspiring leaders of today.





In a deeply personal, honest, and candid interview with YourStory’s Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Mr. Tata says, “Work for the benefit of others. Big businesses and corporations think nothing of killing another organisation because it's competing with their business. Companies are known to buy out other companies just to bury them in a drawer. That has always bothered me. So, if you can live with feeling happy about another company or another person's prosperity, then that would be the closest definition of happiness.”





Recently, the 81-year-old doyen of the Tata group – one of India’s most influential business leaders, who has largely eschewed the public eye for the most part of his life, posted a 16-page pitch deck PowerPoint presentation on Instagram, for the entrepreneurs of India's fast-growing startup ecosystem.





Largely driven by online and mobile gaming, the gaming sector is growing at a CAGR of 22 percent and is likely to touch $1 billion in revenue by the end of 2020. New, immersive gaming experiences will be created. Gaming technologies will become more affordable and accessible. More localised games will be launched, and fantasy sports will go beyond cricket.





L-R: Dutee Chand, Mary Kom, Ritu Karidhal, Muthayya Vanitha and Hima Das

As we look forward to a new year of celebrating women and their compelling stories, we also take stock of the year gone by and celebrate women who have made an impact in different fields. They broke barriers and the glass ceiling, battled stereotypes, and went the extra mile to achieve whatever they set out to do. Here are the 30 women newsmakers who made headlines in 2019.





With AWS SageMaker, Swami Sivasubramanian and his team have created a service that has made machine learning models available across use cases and industries. At re:Invent 2019, the Machine Learning head speaks to YourStory.





Solomon Raj

Solomon Raj, often referred to as ‘Appa’, feels strongly about the shroud of ignorance around AIDS and wishes to dispel some of the myths through his work. At present, he is giving a home and bringing smiles to 47 HIV+ children through his NGO, Shelter Trust. Here is his inspiring story to kickstart the new week.





Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO, Zomato

Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato is looking to be a profitable company by the end of 2020. "In a year's time, we should be a profitable company. We have been able to reduce our cash burn by around 70 percent from what it was seven months ago," Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said.





In India, every state and region has its own unique art and skills, and these centuries-old knowledge is deeply embedded in our culture. Seen as the backbone of Indian’s non-farm rural economy, handicrafts account for 15-20 percent of the country’s manufacturing workforce. From Kot Jewar blue pottery to Lucknow’s chikan art, these brands are helping rural artisans earn a livelihood besides reviving the fading glory of India.





The current slowdown in the Indian economy has led to a rise in loan defaulters. Borrowers across demographic groups are struggling with debt repayments, found a recent study by CreditMate (a Paytm-backed fintech startup that provides customised debt collection strategies to banks, NBFCs, and digital lenders.)





