Swiggy reports loss of Rs 2,345 Cr on a revenue of Rs 1,122 Cr in FY19

While expenses for the food delivery unicorn rose by 4.3X, the company reported that it was affected by the IL&FS crisis that shook the Indian financial market last year.

By Sameer Ranjan
16th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based food delivery startup, Swiggy reported that its loss widened six-fold to Rs 2,345 crore in the financial year 2019, compared to a loss of Rs 385 crore incurred in the previous financial year.


Founders of Swiggy (L-R - Nandan Reddy, Rahul Jaimini and Sriharsha Majety)

Founders of Swiggy (L-R - Nandan Reddy, Rahul Jaimini and Sriharsha Majety)

Also Read

[The Turning Point] From logistics to food delivery, how Swiggy found its sweetspot


The foodtech startup also reported Rs 1,122 crore in revenue from operations in FY19, a growth of 2.7X from Rs 417 crore in the year-ago period.


The development comes amid reports of Uber having advanced talks with Zomato to sell its UberEat's India business to the foodtech unicorn, thus having the potential to change the dynamics in the overall online food delivery industry in India.


The company also saw increased total expenses at Rs 3,637 crore in FY19, as compared to Rs 841 crore in FY18. The Naspers-backed unicorn witnessed its delivery cost expenses to be at Rs 1,584 crore, advertising promotional expenses at Rs 776 crore, and employee benefit expenses at Rs 537 crore for the same financial year.


Founded in 2014, Swiggy has been expanding its presence across the country to keep up with the intense completion in the food delivery sector, which has players like FreshMenu, Zomato, and UberEats.


While “other income” for the startup increased to Rs 170 crore in FY19 from Rs 39.5 crore in FY18, Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent firm of Swiggy reported that it has provided about Rs 59.8 crore due to the IL&FS crisis that shook the markets in September last year.


A document filed with RoC said, “The Company, as part of its treasury operations, invested in commercial papers aggregating to Rs 598 million, with 'Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited and its subsidiary' (IL&FS Group), which were due for maturity on February 15, 2019, amounting to Rs 369 million and July 11, 2019, amounting to Rs 229 million. The aforesaid amount and interest thereon has not been received as on date. As a result of increased credit risk in relation to outstanding balance from IL&FS Group and the uncertainty prevailing on IL&FS Group due to the proceedings pending with the NCLT, the management has provided for full amount Rs 598 million for impairment in the value of commercial papers for the year ended March 31, 2019. The provision currently reflects the exposure that may arise given the uncertainty. The company, however, continues to monitor development in this matter and is committed to taking steps, including legal actions that may be necessary to ensure the full recoverability”.


Swiggy has a presence in more than 500 cities and towns. About 140,000 restaurants are on its platform and have about 2.1 lakh active delivery partners. It also plans to expand to another 100 cities in the next year.



(Edited by Suman Singh)

Also Read

We are investing significantly on ‘pods’ to solve the supply gap: Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sameer Ranjan

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato looks to become profitable by end of 2020

Press Trust of India

An Uber for logistics, Hong Kong’s first unicorn Lalamove makes India entry

Sampath Putrevu

EaseMyTrip files papers with Sebi for Rs 510 Cr IPO

Press Trust of India

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
The idea that matters - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Myntra gears up for bonanza from End of Reason Sale 2019

Thimmaya Poojary

Unlocking bio entrepreneurship: C-CAMP National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition concludes

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Online meat brand Licious raises $30M in Series E round led by Vertex Growth Fund

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Japanese multinational bank SMBC acquires 5.4 pc equity in Northern Arc Capital

Sujata Sangwan

IT industry seeks 15 pc corp tax rate for services cos in SEZs, fund for deep-tech startups

Press Trust of India

Five common cognitive biases every entrepreneur must get over with

Dr Pavan Soni

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore