[Funding alert] Google Launchpad startup m.Paani raises $5.5M from Henkel, AC Ventures, and Gojek founder

Mass market data and loyalty startup m.Paani will use the funds to invest in product development, accelerate growth and expansion, and make key hirings.

By Debolina Biswas
11th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mass market data and loyalty startup m.Paani on Wednesday announced that it had raised $5.5 million (or Rs 39 crore), in its Series A funding round.


The round was led by AC Ventures, Henkel, Candy Ventures; and angel investors Kevin Aluwi (CEO and Cofounder of Gojek), Ryu Suliawan (Head of Merchants at Gojek), and Suvir Varma (Board Member and Senior Advisor at Bain & Company, Private Equity). Existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Blume Ventures also participated in the round.


Funding
Also Read

Innovation and change drive Akanksha Hazari’s vision for m.Paani


m.Paani will use the funds to invest in product development, accelerate growth and expansion, and make key hirings.


Akansha Hazari-Ericson, CEO and Founder of m.Paani, said:


“We have always believed in the local retailer. They win on every consumer consideration - service, quality, product selection, value, credit, and delivery speed. Small businesses also account for more than 40 percent of employment. They are a bedrock of communities and the economy. m.Paani is bridging the technology gap to ensure that our local retailers not just survive but thrive in India 2.0. The future of Indian retail is, and must be, local.”


The Mumbai-based startup is a Google Launchpad and Google Studio company. It is digitising and organising local retailers to deliver the neighbourhood shopping experience of the future. It was launched in 2014 by Akanksha, a Princeton and Cambridge University alumnus.


Jesús Eduardo García Chapa, Executive Director of Venture Capital, AC Ventures, said, “Their vision to foster local retailers is something we share and are absolutely convinced is a game-changer for the traditional trade channel and the retail industry.”


Today, m.Paani has more than 50,000 retailers and seven million consumers on its platform. Growing at 30 percent plus per month, the 25-member team has managed to scale rapidly.


Earlier in 2017, the startup had raised $1.35 million from IDG Ventures, Blume Ventures and Saha Fund.


Kevin Aluwi, CEO and Co-Founder, Gojek said, “m.Paani has a very strong team, and a deep understanding of the local retailer reflected in a great product and sound strategy for solving for this important user’s problems and aspirations. I am very excited to be a part of m.Paani’s journey and also see huge potential for them to empower local retailers beyond India.”


Akanksha has previously received the Vital Voices Global Leadership Award for Economic Empowerment in 2016, from Secretaries of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Madeline Albright.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Tata Capital launches digital platform for MSMEs to avail loans up to Rs 2 Cr in 48 hours



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

[Funding alert] Lightspeed, Greenoaks lead Rs 225 Cr Series B investment in Zetwerk

Sujata Sangwan

[YS Exclusive] Inside the home and heart of Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires

Shradha Sharma

Vishal Sikka joins Oracle's board of directors

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Story of the small-town boy who helped Nandan Nilekani build IndiaStack (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Flipkart and Walmart jointly invest in Ninjacart

Thimmaya Poojary

Disrupting limitless possibilities: key takeaways from SAP Startup Social, the largest corporate startup accelerator summit in India

Team YS

[Funding alert] Lightspeed, Greenoaks lead Rs 225 Cr Series B investment in Zetwerk

Sujata Sangwan

On-demand self-storage startup StowNest provides space for all your requirements

Sameer Ranjan

How Jyoti Bansal’s Harness aims to simplify the software delivery process

Thimmaya Poojary

Story of the small-town boy who helped Nandan Nilekani build IndiaStack (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore