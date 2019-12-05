Exhibit your SEO skills through these job openings

In this digital era, finding the right information or source requires one to browse through the search engines effectively. Many companies look for Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) executives to help better this situation.





An SEO executive increases the quantity and quality of traffic a website receives through organic search engine results. They conduct on-page and off-page SEO, find keywords with the help of SEO tools and watch over competitor activities. Then, they implement and monitor search engine programs. Recommending SEO strategies after evaluating the web analytics is a part of their job role.





YourStory has curated a list of job openings for SEO executives:





SEO Executive

Icicle Technologies Private Limited

Experience needed: 1+ years





The company is looking for an SEO executive who can handle all SEO activities and manage SEM campaigns on all major search engines. Expertise in on-page and off-page SEO is a prerequisite. Candidates must efficiently create an SEO and SEM plan for marketing. They should also handle AdWords to increase site visibility.





SEO Manager

Intellipaat

Experience needed: 3+ years





As an SEO Manager, the select candidates will be responsible for improving the company’s organic search results. Creating and launching SEO campaigns, compiling SEO performance reports, and identifying powerful keywords for the website would be their primary task. They should also build high-quality links from reputed sites and prepare strategy reports.





SEO Executive

Bloom Solutions

Experience needed: 2-3 years





Bloom Solutions is on the lookout for a smart and passionate SEO executive who can join its Digital Marketing team enthusiastically. The candidates are expected to be updated on the recent search engine marketing and use their research skills at work effectively. They should be capable of handling blog conversations on different blogging sites and manage forum posting. Working knowledge in social bookmarking is a must.





SEO Manager

FusionCharts

Experience needed: 2-10 years





The company is on the search for hustlers who are data driven and passionate about content marketing. Candidates should execute off page activities, intra back linking and strategise for gated content. They should monitor metrics and reporting, track keyword themes for ranking and undertake competitor profiling. Additionally, they should collaborate with technical content teams to improve content activities.





Senior SEO Executive

Gvms Infotech Private Limited

Experience needed: 8-12 years





The company is searching for an experienced SEO executive who will be responsible for conducting SEO audits to uncover leaks. They should have expertise in working with technical SEO elements like .htaccess, robots.txt, speed optimisation and metadata. The ideal candidate will be an SEO executive with mastery in tracking end to end customer journey.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







