Why Local SEO Is Important To Every Business in 2019

When you’re looking for your favorite food, a saloon, or spiderman-themed cake for your baby’s birthday in your area — how do you find a suitable option? You go to your search engine and research it to find the best one. Right? Then you should think of your customers in the same way. When they’re looking for a required product or service, they try to find trusted local businesses on the search engine. In that scenario, as a business owner investing in local SEO can help you find more customers for your products and services.





Before we go further, it is crucial to understand how a search engine works in terms of SEO, and what exactly is local SEO. Search Engine Optimization(SEO) plays a vital part in your online presence. The search engines like Google regularly update their search algorithms to provide the most relevant results to their users’ queries. On the other hand, when it comes to local SEO, it helps you promote your business to the people of your geographical region (location). Investing in a local SEO agency is one of the best and fastest ways to connect with locals to get maximum exposure.





For small businesses, NAP (name, address, phone number) is the most crucial aspect when it comes to appearing in local searches based on the geographical location. In other words, if you run a small firm, local SEO can help your potential customers find your name, address, and phone number on search engines.





Any local business can take the benefits of local SEO Services. Talk about, a hospital, law firm, bank, restaurant, or any business that sells products or provides services, local SEO is useful for each one of them.





The recent data shows that in the last 5-years, the term “local SEO” has become too utterly popular among businesses. It’s not only essential for you to promote your business to get more customers, but it’s equally essential for those willing to access your information.





Therefore, as a business owner, you shouldn’t hesitate to invest in local SEO Services.





Why local SEO is important?

Local SEO is extremely vital, especially if you are a business owner that sells products or provides services in the local area. Google and other search engines are giving more attention to the location-based searches. And that makes investing in local SEO utterly essential for local businesses. It helps them gather more leads and convert them at a faster rate. Data proves that location-based queries are growing at a rapid speed.





As a business owner, relying on local SEO agency will help you boost your sales, which will help you create a unique identity in your industry.





There are lots of other reasons why local SEO is essential for your business, but here are some of the most significant among them.

What are Local Citations & its influence On Local SEO Ranking?

Google place listing is not enough to cover 100% audience. To reach out to maximum people, you need to focus on local citation as well. Doing so will not only show your physical address, phone number, website, but it will also provide additional information. For example, it will also provide information that your audience is looking for like free WiFi, customer ratings, and real images, etc. It will help you attract more people.





With the help of Local SEO Citation Techniques, you not only submit citations to top sites but also approach the right kind of audience. Embracing them is not only essential for appearing on search engines for location based-searches, but they also help in generating potential traffic.













Conversion Rate for Local SEO vs. Non-Local SEO

Local SEO is the key to generate revenue in the digital age. Before buying a product, or choosing a service, customers prefer to search it over the internet, rather than going to the market directly. Statistics show that on average 33% of customers visit a store on the same day to buy a product. It means local search plays an indispensable role in increasing consumer conversion rate.





The data provided below show that 18% of local smartphone searches lead to purchase within a day, which is way higher compared to 7% of non-local searches.





Skyrocket Local SEO Traffic with Schema Markup

For the past few years, schema markup has gained massive popularity among Local SEO professionals. It is a reliable optimization strategy to win answer boxes and rich snippets in position zero of the search results. At its core, a schema works as a foundation for markup data. It allows the search engines to understand location-based structured information in a better way. Location based-information like addresses, dates of events, phone numbers, Geotag, and reviews, etc., help a consumer pick the right option.





Below is the Rating Schema markup that is used to represent the reviews and rating on the search result page.





Outrank Competitors using effective Keyword Strategy

Many strategies can help you rank better, but using the right keywords for your products and services, is one of the best among them. It will help you bring quickly convertible traffic to your website. And the more you convert your leads into paying customers, the better it is for your business. You will experience a sales boost and will be able to compete with your competitors in a better way. For case, if you have a Pizza Shop in New York, then you need to consider the various keywords based on search queries. Using keywords like best pizza in New York, pizza store in New York, or pizza store near me; help to bring more traffic.





Local SEO not only helps you rank on Google, but it also allows you to make your mark in the local business market. Given below are two examples that show how businesses can reap the benefits of two different queries with the help of local SEO.





Reviews & Ratings Add Value To Business Growth

Reviews and ratings are highly vital for local businesses. They are not only essential for you to increase your reputation in the market but are also essential to enhance your credibility in front of customers. And having a strong reputation and credibility help you in strengthening your relationships with your old and new customers.





Based on ReviewTrackers’ data, 63.6 percent of consumers say they are likely to check online reviews on Google before visiting a business. And 80 percent of consumers say the star ratings they trust the most are 4.0, 4.5, and 5 stars.





Drive Location Based Traffic

In today’s rapidly growing digital landscape, mobile Internet is becoming utterly popular. More and more customers are using mobile phones or tablets to find the best products and services offered by local businesses. Google also shows results based on their location data to help customers fulfill their requirements for any particular query. Therefore with the help of the location strategy of Local SEO agency, you can bring more traffic to your website. The official data from Google reveals that nearly ⅓ of all mobile searches are related to location.





Cost-Effective & All-in-One Local Marketing Decision

Local SEO services are budget-friendly and more cost-effective than paid advertising and other traditional advertising methods. Local SEO does not just improve your ROI, it can double, triple or even quadruple your revenue. An effective local-SEO-strategy helps grow your business in your region in a more efficient way. And it’s the only marketing method that promotes your business 24/7 even while you are sleeping.





Even if you don’t want to invest in making your business website, Local SEO agency still helps you stand out in the local area and drive revenue.





What’s Next for 2020?

Now that you know about the importance of local SEO, you can manage your business’ online presence in a better way. Hiring a Local SEO agency will not only save your time, but you will also achieve your business goals and dreams in a precise way. Local SEO is not only crucial for enhancing your search engine rankings, but it also helps you stand out in the crowd. So if you want to take your success to the next level, invest in local SEO services.



