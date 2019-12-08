Meet the four startups that were part of Maersk OceanPro’s second cohort and find out what they do

Four startups, which have developed AI and ML-based solutions, have graduated from shipping giant Maersk’s four-month accelerator programme, OceanPro. The names of the four startups that are part of the third cohort have also been revealed.

By Sampath Putrevu
8th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Denmark-based shipping giant Maersk’s OceanPro, a startup accelerator that focuses within the shipping and logistics industry, has announced the graduation of its second cohort and the launch of its third cohort.


The 120-day tech accelerator programme, which partners with startups to boost innovation and find tech-driven solutions, was launched in October 2018.


Maersk, accelerator

Sriram Narayanasami, Head of Maersk's Global Commercial Process at the OceanPro programme.

Also Read

Maersk partners with BlackBuck to help export-import containerised trucking market go digital


On demo day, which was held recently, four startups, which have developed solutions that tap Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), graduated from the four-month programme. Here are the four startups and a closer look at what they do:


Stratforge: Its platform develops customised application solutions with no-code and low-code options. With this, enterprises can connect with a startup’s APIs and have easier digital transformation in customer experience, financial services, and digital payments.


Tripz: Calling themselves an alternative to Airbnb, Tripz aggregates vacation home rentals directly from home owners and managers. Unlike its competitors, Tripz does not charge any service fee from users for its marketplace model.


Linkstreet: The startup’s education and technology product, RaPl, comes with an easy-to-digest, bite-sized learning approach for mobile learners. With the model, the startup directly targets retention for enterprise workforces.


Shipmnts.com: The startup specialises in consolidating documentations involved in procurement of logistics, within the shipping industry. Using technology-powered digital solutions, it aggregates large chunks of unorganised shipping data, and makes it easier to access for end-users.


Navneet Kapoor, Chief Transformation Officer and Head of Global Service Centres at Maersk, said,


"One of the imperatives for OceanPro is to offer meaningful opportunities for startups to accelerate their product development through direct and regular feedback from customers and end users. I am glad that we can live up to that promise. The benefits for Maersk are real as well, and we are committed to further scaling up our partnership with the thriving startup ecosystem in India and other parts of the world."


Reflecting on the year-long journey with two cohorts that graduated and the launch of the third one, Sriram Narayanaswami, the sponsor and Head of Maersk's Global Commercial Process at the OceanPro programme, said, "The OceanPro programme leverages startup expertise in building digital solutions that improve ease of doing business for our customers. We thank startups for partnering in solving some important problems in our industry and we continue to be impressed by the depth of expertise they bring."


He added that every startup was assigned with a founder-in-residence (FIR) from Maersk, who works with them closely until they achieve significant growth and market-readiness.


“One of the solutions developed by the initial cohort is now being used in inland tracking by three countries, and is even scheduled for a wider global roll out,” Sriram said.


The third cohort focuses on Maersk's ecommerce platforms, optimising the brand experience and customer journey. It also includes four startups: Entropik Tech, Senseforth, Soroco, and Ocean Frogs.


Maersk.com is now one of the world’s largest B2B transaction sites, and reports average hourly revenue of $1.45 million. The first cohort, which was launched last year, had eight startups that reportedly saw 50 percent conversion to a production scale solution provider. They include LinkedDots, Unido Labs, La Vela Pictures, Zasti.ai, MintM, Inatrix, and Dhruv.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

Meet the eight startups that graduated from the first Maersk OceanPro cohort


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sampath Putrevu

Having A/B tested his career with engineering, sales, writing, and product management, Sampath now executes a callback function for a second stint with YourStory. Loves to eat, learn, write, travel, and take photographs. Tweet to him at @sampathptrvu.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Government working on more measures to boost economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India

Ratan Tata posts a startup pitch deck template for entrepreneurs (and other top stories of the week)

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] With just Rs 20 lakh capital, this Nashik-based e-marketplace has sold products worth Rs 31 Cr

Sindhu Kashyaap

PM Narendra Modi urges scientists to develop low-cost technologies and fast-track India’s growth

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Ratan Tata posts a startup pitch deck template for entrepreneurs (and other top stories of the week)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tesla Co-founder Elon Musk cleared of defamation over ‘pedo guy’ tweet

Press Trust of India

PM Narendra Modi urges scientists to develop low-cost technologies and fast-track India’s growth

Press Trust of India

Government working on more measures to boost economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India

Imagination, observation, dedication – what these artists teach us about the journey of creativity

Madanmohan Rao

[The Turning Point] Why this CA decided to leave a cushy job in London to launch fintech startup Lendingkart

Sindhu Kashyaap

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Ritvik Sahore of 'Dangal' fame, enjoy India’s greenest music festival, and sample some comfort food

Asha Chowdary

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore