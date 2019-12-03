MG Motor set to unveil ZS EV in India. Here's what to expect from the Chinese EV

The electric vehicle (EV) space in the Indian automobile sector is not given its due importance, despite being present in the market for quite some time. It is only recently, that the conversation around, and the adoption of EVs in the country has registered an upswing. All thanks to Niti Aayog, the government's think tank, for setting the agenda for India to be all-electric by 2030.





Now, MG Motor, the Chinese passenger company, is all set to unveil the first-ever connected electric vehicle in India, MG ZS EV.





The carmaker has already geared up for this breakthrough product by setting up charging infrastructure in India and thereby breaking myths related to the safety, infrastructure, and affordability of an electric vehicle. The pricing of the car will be unveiled soon.

MG ZS EV will be initially sold in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.









Here’s a quick sneak-peek into what can you expect from MG ZS EV:

Infrastructure readiness:

As part of its commitment towards sustainable mobility, MG is setting up charging infrastructure and has tied up with various players to make India EV ready.





MG and Fortum Charge & Drive India have undertaken the first step towards creating a strong DC fast charging infrastructure (50 KW) in the country. MG has also partnered with Delta Electronics India, a leading player in the AC charging segment. Additionally, it has partnered with eChargeBays, a Delhi-based startup to set up home charging infrastructure for EVs.

Air Filter:

The ZS EV comes with a single zone climate control filter. It is equipped with an air filter that ensures the PM 2.5 levels particulate matter are in check. For the uninitiated, particulate matter is a mixture of the fine pollutants present in the atmosphere that aren’t visible to the naked eye.

Battery:

MG ZS EV comes with a 44.5 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 300 km on a single charge. The lithium-ion unit can be charged up to 80 percent of its full capacity in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger. It takes up to seven hours to charge with a standard 7 kW charger.

Panoramic Sunroof:

The all-new electric SUV from MG will offer a huge panoramic sunroof covering a total of 1.2 square metre area with a 0.42 square metre openable area. That means 90 percent of the vehicle’s roof is covered by the sunroof. It also offers a 0.42 square metre viewable area and an openable area of 1.19 square metre.

Speed:

The battery will be powering a 148 bhp motor which churns out a max torque of 350 Nm. The setup is powerful enough to let the SUV manage a 0-100 kmph acceleration in under 8.5 seconds.





According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in the previous financial year, EVs reached sales of 750,000, of which 630,000 were three-wheeler vehicles.





The next decade is going to be all about the growth of EVs in India. In January 2020, Tata Motors will unveil the Nexon EV as well. In fact, in the Auto Expo 2020, India will show a new reality for the auto industry. And, it will be all about electric mobility.





