MG Motor releases teaser for electric SUV ZS EV ahead of its India launch next month

MG Motor India has teased its upcoming electric SUV, the MG ZS EV. In a video shared by the manufacturer, its brand ambassador Benedict Cumberbatch is seen championing the cause of electric vehicles for environment conservation. Cumberbatch (of MCU’s Dr Strange and BBC’s Sherlock Holmes fame) has also been the face of MG’s first product in India - the Hector.





The MG ZS EV is expected to be launched in India next month, and the company is promoting the SUV as India’s first pure electric internet SUV. Eagle-eyed readers will remember that Hyundai launched the first electric SUV in India in the form of the Kona.





The MG ZS EV comes equipped with a CCS Type-2 European standard connector. This will allow the battery to be fast-charged from public charging stations, besides being equipped with an AC standard charger.





Powertrain details of the MG ZS EV in India are not known yet. The SUV in the UK is powered by a 44.5 kWh water-cooled, lithium-ion battery, which has a combined range of 263 km. The city range is a claimed 372 km. In comparison, the Hyundai Kona has an ARAI certified range of 452 km from its 39.2 kWh from its lithium-ion polymer battery.













Speaking about the MG ZS EV, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said,





“We are extremely excited to extend our association with Benedict for the MG ZS EV in India. The pure electric SUV from MG’s global stable has seen robust demand from customers in the UK, Thailand, and other markets. It is part of our commitment to promote environment friendly mobility in India. We realise there is a need to become a catalyst for change, and we are happy to do so with the MG ZS EV.”





The MG ZS EV in the UK has features like active emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection high beam assist, and speed limit assist. The company has also began equipping dealerships with fast chargers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.





The MG ZS EV will get the MG iSmart technology that is seen in the Hector. This technology combines hardware, software, connectivity, services, and applications to make driving easier, smoother, and smarter.





