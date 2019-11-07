MG Motor releases teaser for electric SUV ZS EV ahead of its India launch next month

The electric SUV MG ZS EV will be manufactured at the company’s Halol facility in Gujarat, the erstwhile facility used by General Motors for Chevrolet branded cars in India.

By YS Auto
7th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

MG Motor India has teased its upcoming electric SUV, the MG ZS EV. In a video shared by the manufacturer, its brand ambassador Benedict Cumberbatch is seen championing the cause of electric vehicles for environment conservation. Cumberbatch (of MCU’s Dr Strange and BBC’s Sherlock Holmes fame) has also been the face of MG’s first product in India - the Hector.


The MG ZS EV is expected to be launched in India next month, and the company is promoting the SUV as India’s first pure electric internet SUV. Eagle-eyed readers will remember that Hyundai launched the first electric SUV in India in the form of the Kona.


MG ZS EV electric SUV

The MG ZS EV comes equipped with a CCS Type-2 European standard connector. This will allow the battery to be fast-charged from public charging stations, besides being equipped with an AC standard charger.


Powertrain details of the MG ZS EV in India are not known yet. The SUV in the UK is powered by a 44.5 kWh water-cooled, lithium-ion battery, which has a combined range of 263 km. The city range is a claimed 372 km. In comparison, the Hyundai Kona has an ARAI certified range of 452 km from its 39.2 kWh from its lithium-ion polymer battery.




Speaking about the MG ZS EV, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said,


“We are extremely excited to extend our association with Benedict for the MG ZS EV in India. The pure electric SUV from MG’s global stable has seen robust demand from customers in the UK, Thailand, and other markets. It is part of our commitment to promote environment friendly mobility in India. We realise there is a need to become a catalyst for change, and we are happy to do so with the MG ZS EV.”


The MG ZS EV in the UK has features like active emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection high beam assist, and speed limit assist. The company has also began equipping dealerships with fast chargers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.


The MG ZS EV will get the MG iSmart technology that is seen in the Hector. This technology combines hardware, software, connectivity, services, and applications to make driving easier, smoother, and smarter.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Toyota launches the sub-4m compact SUV Toyota Raize in Japan

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp to showcase Euro 5 compliant motorcycles at EICMA 2019


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles launching in India

YS Auto

Hero MotoCorp to showcase Euro 5 compliant motorcycles at EICMA 2019

YS Auto

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P

Within my failed startup portfolios, if a founder comes up with a new idea, I would back them again, says investor Alok Mittal

Sameer Ranjan
Daily Capsule
The future of online grocery in India; Small-town startups are growing big
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Hero MotoCorp launches India’s first BS-VI compliant motorcycle Splendor iSmart BS-VI

YS Auto

A more powerful and sharper 2020 KTM 890 Duke R motorcycle emerges at EICMA 2019

YS Auto

New Hero XPulse 200 Rally kit introduced at EICMA 2019

YS Auto

India-bound KTM 390 Adventure breaks cover at Milan’s EICMA 2019

YS Auto

Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle unveiled at EICMA 2019 with electronic updates

Neelanjan Chakraborty

CFMoto unveils the 2020 CFMoto 700 CL-X motorcycle at EICMA 2019

Neelanjan Chakraborty

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore