The next decade: we want to hear what you expect from us at YourStory

By Shradha Sharma
2nd Jan 2020
2020

Illustration: Aditya Ranade

The year 2020 will not only usher in a new year but also a new decade – a new era filled with new ideas, goals, and stories.


In the past decade, YourStory has distinguished itself as the champion of the startup ecosystem, chronicling and celebrating the journeys of entrepreneurs, innovators, changemakers, and visionaries.

 

As a team, we’ve taken great pride in the kind of impact we’ve been able to create this past decade, through consistently telling positive stories that inspired people to innovate and, in doing so, have helped ignite the fire of change that shaped the narrative of the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem.

 

Now, as we stand poised to step into a new decade, we want to continue to ignite change and help shape the future of the new Indian economy. For this, we understand that YourStory must stay relevant and bring you stories that matter.

 

And here’s where we want to hear from you.


As someone who has been with YourStory, celebrating the milestones – big and small – of the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem, we want to have your participation in the next leg of our journey by telling us what you want to see more from us.

 

To do this, we have put together a brief questionnaire for you to answer.


Tell us what you expect from us at YourStory in the next decade. And join us as we continue to harness the power of storytelling to enable positive change.


Take the YourStory survey.

 



Authors
Shradha Sharma
Shradha Sharma is the Founder and Chief Editor of YourStory.com and since the last ten years, she is driven to make stories and startups matter.

