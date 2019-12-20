OYO appoints Ankit Gupta to head self-operated hotels like Townhouse, Collection O in India and South Asia

OYO has appointed Ankit Gupta as its Chief Operating Officer and SVP – Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia.





The company's frontier businesses comprise its self-operated hotels (OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey), student housing and coliving, and OYO Home businesses. Ankit will be reporting to Rohit Kapoor, CEO of OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia.





In a statement from the company, Rohit Kapoor said, “Over the last six years, we have invested in building distinctive capabilities in the acquisition, renovation, and upgradation of different forms of real estate. This has helped us offer our patrons unique living experiences such as OYO LIFE, OYO Home, and OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey hotel businesses while creating value for our asset owners."





Ankit has more than 14 years of professional experience and is entrusted with the responsibility to strengthen and consolidate existing opportunities in the coliving, student housing, self-operated hotels, and rental homes businesses of the company in India and South Asia under the Frontier Businesses umbrella.





He will be responsible for leading OYO LIFE, OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey, and OYO Home in the country, OYO said in a statement.





Before this, Ankit served as a tenured partner at McKinsey & Co, where he was the global leader of its real estate transformation practice with a mandate to drive P&L impact improvement (scale and profitability) for real estate clients. During his 14-year-long tenure with McKinsey & Co, he served clients across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the US.





In India, he was also jointly responsible for the marketing and sales practice and served multiple clients on growth above market average, margin enhancement and customer experience.





"I am excited about working alongside someone with the pedigree and gravitas of Ankit. His industry knowledge coupled with financial expertise will help us drive the next phase of sustainable growth for frontier businesses while remaining true to our core mission. His appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in OYO India and South Asia’s journey," added Rohit.





Ankit Gupta said, “I am deeply energised by the fervour and dedication of thousands of OYOpreneurs that are making guest and asset owner delight possible every day, and I look forward to working with them to lead the Frontier Businesses to greater heights. OYO has built an illustrious senior leadership team, arguably the finest in the Indian startup ecosystem – it is an honour and privilege to partner with them.”









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







