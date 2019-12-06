Tencent Games announces PUBG-themed web series in Hindi

PUBG Mobile Originals will go live on YouTube on Christmas. The show will trace five friendships that formed around the viral game.

By Sohini Mitter
6th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tencent Games has announced a first-of-its-kind web series in India, based on its insanely popular action game PUBG.


The five-part series, titled Dosti Ka Naya Maidan, has been developed by the PUBG Mobile India team in association with Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, and will go live on December 25.


"This Christmas, releasing on PUBG MOBILE India Official YouTube Channel, five heartwarming stories to welcome the holiday season, five webisodes of friendship and masti, so grab your popcorns," PUBG Mobile announced.


It also released a 32-second trailer of the upcoming show.




Also Read

[Year in Review 2019] 5 reasons why this was the ‘year of gaming’ in India


To tap into PUBG's viral popularity in India, the show has been created in Hindi. It also explores locally-relevant entertainment narratives such as dosti (friendship).


"What is PUBG MOBILE without our epic friendships? And now, we decide to bring those epic, unforgettable stories of friendship on the big screen, for the first time together, to watch with your friends," the statement added.


PUBG Mobile India will also be revealing the show's cast, behind-the-scene videos, and a "real-life trailer" shortly.


While this is the first time that a game publisher has gone on to create a web series out of a popular title, it could set an interesting precedent.


Tencent's increasing attention towards the online gaming sector in India, coupled with its decision to pull the plug on PUBG in home market China, could be an indicator of things to come.


PUBG Mobile

In an earlier LinkedIn job posting, the company indicated that it was looking to ramp up its local team in Bengaluru.


"We are looking to hire a brand manager to help us build nascent gaming brands and also scale up our existing brands," Tencent Games said.


PUBG Mobile Originals could be the first step in that scale-up.


Interestingly, PUBG already tops gaming app downloads in India, and has managed to push users across ages and gender groups towards action and adventure games. Nearly 75 percent of Indian users play PUBG on mobile as opposed to PCs or consoles, states a study.


So, all eyes on Christmas now!



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

News, social media, gaming drive Indian millennials’ mobile app consumption, finds study


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ hits the right notes with 100 gigs in a single day

Apoorva Puranik

How Paytm Mafia-backed Daalchini is bringing home-cooked meals to the table

Sindhu Kashyaap

With a net worth around $20B, Elon Musk tells LA court he doesn't have enough cash

Sampath Putrevu

Processing 30 billion images a month, here’s how ImageKit delivers 98% of the optimised images in under 50 milliseconds using AWS

Sindhu MV
Daily Capsule
AWS CEO Andy Jassy on why cloud is the future (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Villgro announces Rs 4 crore investments through iPitch fund at Unconvention 2019

Debolina Biswas

With a net worth around $20B, Elon Musk tells LA court he doesn't have enough cash

Sampath Putrevu

Audio book review: ‘Twin Beds’ by Anita Nair brings alive the rediscovery of love in a stagnant marriage; Konkona Sen Sharma and Satyadeep Mishra weave magic as narrators in this Storytel Original

Apoorva Puranik

[Funding alert] Nivesh.com raises $600k from Windrose Capital's 'The Next Billion Fund'

Debolina Biswas

Why India’s fintech community needs to use technology to bridge the skills gap

Ganesh Natarajan

Sharechat says its content was shared 14 billion times on WhatsApp

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore