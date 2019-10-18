A

Reliance Jio crosses 355 million subscribers, net profit up 45.3 pc

Reliance Jio added 103 million subscribers over the last 12 months, and now covers 99 percent of India's population. Here's how much data Jio users consumed.

By Sohini Mitter
18th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India's fastest-growing 4G network Reliance Jio posted a net profit of Rs 990 crore for the September quarter, a 45.3 percent growth from year-ago. Revenues increased 33.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 12,354 crore.


In these 12 months, Jio added 103 million subscribers to its network, with a churn rate of 0.74 percent, which is below the industry average.


Jio's total subscriber base now stands at 355.2 million, covering 99 percent of India's population, Reliance revealed.

Its wireless data traffic increased nearly 56 percent during the quarter, reaching 1,202 crore GB of consumption. Jio users on an average consume 11.7 GB of data per month, while average voice consumption stood at 789 minutes per user per month. "Customer engagement continues to surprise positively," Reliance said in a statement.


The company further revealed that in the past two years, Jio has witnessed more than 3x increase in voice and data traffic. This is driven by its "deeper 4G network presence and affordable tariffs" that continue to attract first-time mobile internet users.


reliance industries mukesh ambani


Also Read

Reliance Jio rolls out freebies for budding startups, small and medium businesses


Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said,


"We are still adding more than 10 million new customers every month. Jio is not only India’s largest telecom enterprise in terms of subscribers and revenue but has also become the Digital Gateway of India."

Besides offering 4G connectivity on mobile phones, Jio is now expanding its services across home broadband, enterprise services, small and medium businesses, and the Internet of Things (IoT).


"This along with digital platforms and solutions across blockchain, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and cloud infrastructure, which have been developed by a strong talent pool within the Reliance Group, would transform India into an AI-first economy across all sectors," Ambani added.


Earlier, in August, Reliance rolled out JioFiber, its ambitious broadband and home entertainment service.


The JioFiber roll-out is expected to be completed by next September and will reach 20 million Indian households and 15 million business establishments in 1,600 towns.

JioFiber offers a slew of benefits including lifetime free voice calls from landline phones, multi-party video-conferencing, voice-enabled virtual assistants, high-speed broadband internet, HD TV channels through a 4K set-top box, a console-like interactive gaming experience, and more.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Reliance Jio launches apartment security app JioGate


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Cr: how 5 college friends are building a posh camping startup

Sutrishna Ghosh

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

Ola launches self-drive platform Ola Drive, aims to host 20,000 cars by 2020

Sindhu Kashyap

India is a special market for us: Larry Illg of Prosus Ventures at Swiggy's Gigabytes

Sindhu Kashyap
Daily Capsule
Tech30 startup Nimesa helps enterprises with agile data management (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Avalon Labs founder Varun Mayya says your passion and others’ belief will keep you going in the entrepreneurship journey #WeBelieveYouCan

Jerlin Justus

India is a special market for us: Larry Illg of Prosus Ventures at Swiggy's Gigabytes

Sindhu Kashyap

Tax filing startup ClearTax acquires Dose FM to strengthen mobile capabilities

Tarush Bhalla

We are investing significantly on ‘pods’ to solve the supply gap: Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety

Sindhu Kashyap

From preservation to promotion: how this art platform showcases India’s art diversity

Madanmohan Rao

OYO launches online portal for travel agents

Press Trust of India

Karnataka tops innovation ranking of states, best investment destination in India: Niti Aayog

Press Trust of India

Govt probing Flipkart, Amazon for alleged discount sales: Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India

India emerges 3rd largest ecosystem for successful startups, behind China and the US

Press Trust of India

[Tech 30] A NeuroLeap for mankind: this startup tracks brain activity, addresses mental disorders and enhances cognition

Tenzin Norzom

TechSparks 2019: My disability has been an opportunity and a driving force, says Urvi Jangam

Urvi Jacob

How Tech Japan is working to create a bridge between Indian talent and Japanese technology

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore