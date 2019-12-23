Roseate Hotels enters coworking business; opens first centre at Aerocity

Roseate Hotels & Resorts, which has six hospitality projects in India and the UK, on Sunday said it has forayed into the coworking business and set up its first premium centre in its hotel at Aerocity in New Delhi.





The company has opened its first coworking centre, which is spread over 30,000 sq ft and comprises more than 100 desks, at its hotel 'Roseate House'. The price per desk starts from Rs 60,000 per month.





The centre 'Upstage Club' was inaugurated by Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, the company said in a statement.





"It is an innovative concept and will encourage more hotels to follow suit. It is a great space for entrepreneurs and will have a multiplier effect for startups," Kant said.









Bird Group ED Ankur Bhatia said, "This space will help people run their businesses efficiently. It offers a convenient location near the airport and facilities that no co-working space offers in India till now."





The Bird Group owns and operates all six hotels. It is also into aviation and travel businesses.





"Some very successful CXOs and business heads have already decided to make Upstage Club their office at Aerocity," Bhatia added.





Roseate Hotels and Resorts has two hotels in Delhi and one in Rishikesh. It has three hotels in the UK.





According to a JLL study, the share of coworking office leasing has risen to 15 percent in the first six months (January to June) of 2019 from the eight percent level seen in 2018. India is one of the largest potential markets for coworking spaces in Asia, second only to China.





The biggest players operating in this space are WeWork, CoWrks, and Awfis among others. SoftBank-backed hospitality unicorn OYO, in July, also marked its entry into this segment with the acquisition of Delhi-NCR-based Innov8 for Rs 220 crore. Innov8 is now part of OYO’s larger segment, Oyo Workspaces, led by Rohit Kapoor, CEO, New Real Estate Businesses.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







