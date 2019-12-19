Scaling up: Why hiring the right talent is important for organisations

By Vikram Bhatt
19th Dec 2019
Hiring for the organisation is a privilege, and should be treated with the responsibility it deserves. The organisation places its trust on the leader tasked with hiring, and they are ably supported by teams with specific expertise to bring an added perspective to each candidate. World-class organisations believe the hiring process is sacrosanct, and therefore invest in the right amount of rigour on it.


Typically, talent is classified into three categories - the A’s, the B’s, and the C’s. The A’s are highly talented, self-motivated, and self-assured about their own ability to contribute to their career roadmap. They are quick to align their career goals with that of the organisation. The B’s are equally good and suitable but come with a shade of insecurity, are not very proactive, and have a worker-bee mindset. The C’s are more focused on ‘fitting-in’ and not ‘rocking the boat’.


Hiring
Very often, hiring managers confuse between the A’s and the B’s. When A’s are hired, they attract other A’s as talent gravitates towards talent. The results emerge within an organisation in a few quarters in the form of rock-solid cohesive team made up of self-starters. On B’s, while immediate organisational needs get met, there is also potential for complacency and insecurities to creep in. The B’s in turn hire C’s to maintain the hegemony and in a short time, most likely a few quarters down, mediocrity seeps in affecting productivity and quality. This is the reason for stellar success in exemplary workplaces across the globe.


Impactful leaders are always in ‘hiring mode’, be at the airport or at conferences, or in any professional setting. They continue to scan the talent landscape, and pro-actively reach out to prospective candidates to join their organisation and business.

Advancements in technology such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) is being deployed routinely to scan and analyse thousands of CVs against open positions. While companies continue to invest in technology, it is imperative they balance it with human insight to identify the A’s for their organisation’s talent requirements.


Apart from hiring the right talent, it is equally important to retain and reward talented employees who bring value to the table. A talented workforce is the backbone of every successful organisation.


Good and efficient hiring steers clear of prevalent prejudices and conventional discrimination on the basis of gender, age, religion, caste, community, body type, educational background, etc. Recruiting also entails a good filtering process to weed out the unimpressive from those that would make the cut. Pitching the USP of the organisation well to the desired candidate is another hiring strategy that recruiters need to keep in mind.


It is perfectly ok to wait out till the right candidate comes along. In the short term, there will be some organisational challenge in terms of bandwidth and deadlines. Succumbing to the daily pressure and compromising on the hiring quality will set the business back by several notches. Cleaning up and covering up for organisational mediocrity is death by a thousand cuts.


Additionally, the organisation has to deal with recruitment costs and fees, re-hire training and relocation costs, poor productivity, missed deadlines, low morale for the team, loss of customers, etc.


An intelligent recruiter will always go prepared during a hiring interview to probe if a prospective candidate is a value-asset for the organisation, besides being a “team-fit”. With smart, relevant questions, and long-term career goals probed into, the intent is to gauge the integrity, the interest, the passion and creativity of the candidate.

Hiring right is the key to an organisation’s success!


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

Authors
Vikram Bhatt
Vikram Bhatt is the Director of Enrich Salons & Academy and Member of Ascent Foundation.

