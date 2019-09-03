A
Opinion

Hiring Done Right: How I Choose My Next Team Member!

Choosing the right team member is most important! Having hired some great people as a part of Phonon Communications over the years, Here are some snippets about how I choose my team!

By Ujwal Makhija
3rd Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Identifying and attracting the right talent for my team has never been easy. Hiring decisions, perhaps are the most important choices that I make as an employer.


"If you can hire people whose passion intersects with the job, they won't require any supervision at all. They will manage themselves better than anyone could ever manage them. Their fire comes from within, not from without. Their motivation is internal, not external." - Stephen Covey


Especially when you are hiring for scaling a start-up, the stakes rise by many folds. One thing I always make sure is not to take hasty decisions. These can cost us our scarce financial resources and distract managers & staff from more productive activities.


Here’s a list of elements that helps me in choosing the right candidate:


Will Vs Skill Matrix:

This popular management tool has proven to be very effective while selecting my next team member. This method essentially helps me to answer two questions:


How much can that person rely on his or her skills to complete the task?


How much does that person really want to complete the task?


Personally, I tend to select those who have high will rather than those who show low will in spite of having high skill. As a leader, I try my best to make sure that my people are not just working because they need a paycheck. And thus I focus on finding those with talent or rather with raw talent and will to do what it takes to be successful and mentor them.


I have always found the people with the will to perform better than those with only skill. As I can train the skill but the will comes from inside.


Aptitude Test:

One thing that I never compromise on while hiring for a position is testing the candidate on their aptitude skills. A comprehensive and well-designed aptitude test is much more efficient than interviews for determining if a candidate has the potential to do a job well.

And the cherry on the top is that these tests are standardized. We know that they are both valid & reliable, so we can be assured of a fair process.


Experience Vs Approach to Problem:

Choosing the most relevant experienced candidate for a job seems to be the obvious conclusion. But that is always not the case. ‌ ‌Finding the right person for a job is a complex process.

Usually experienced candidates triumph over inexperienced candidates as the latter know what to do. Experienced professionals have encountered the typical scenarios that work would expose them to and they’ve learned how to deal with them. These might not necessarily be the same scenarios, but it gives a great insight into decision making the skill. So whenever I look for a candidate for my startup I always look for people who are more inclined towards out of the box thinking and approach problems from unique perspectives. Sometimes experienced applicants come out topping it, sometimes it’s the youngsters. It’s important to keep an open mind on this.


Detail Orientedness:

Attention to details in one of the most crucial requirements for any openings at Phonon. The best way for me to check the detail orientedness of a candidate is a close look at his/her CV or resume. Is it free of any grammar and spelling mistakes? If not, then I would not have invited the person to an interview in the first place. How’s the finish? The quality of content?

I also perceive a candidate who took notes (about the most important points of the conversation) during an interview as more serious and detail-oriented.

Mind you these are not the only ways by which you can check the details orientedness of a candidate, everyone has their own ways. What matters is that you evaluate these characteristics before making any decision.


Taking Help of Pre-Employment Assessment Tools:

Widely available pre-employment assessment tools have been helping us in making our recruitment process not only faster but also prompt and inexpensive.

The main reason behind us preferring online assessment tools over the traditional way of gauging the skills of candidates before an interview is online assessment test reports. They give us a quick analysis of the candidate’s test performance. The section-wise analysis helps make the right hiring decision.

One of them being Myer Briggs type indicator. MBTI provides great insights into a candidate’s perspectives, motivations, values, work styles, knowledge, and skills, none should ever give the final verdict on which candidate is right for the job.


Hope this will help you also to make those crucial hiring decisions faster.

  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Ujwal Makhija

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney

    This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

    Athira Nair

    Mithai for Millennials: Meet the 27-year-old CEO who transformed a traditional 30-year-old mithai brand to think like a startup

    Ryan Frantz

    YouTube funds 8 learning creators from India, to develop 'high-quality' content

    Sohini Mitter
    Daily Capsule
    Yulu collaborates with Delhi Metro to enter NCR; Meet the man who trained 2 lakh girls in self-defence
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    [Funding alert] Invoice discounting platform Cashflo raises $3.3M in Series A round from SAIF Partners, others

    Tarush Bhalla

    CBDT constitutes startup cell to address various tax grievances

    Thimmaya Poojary

    [Funding alert] Why IndiaMART invested Rs 36Cr in B2B startup Vyapar

    Rashi Varshney

    Orios Venture Partners appoints technology veteran Rajeev Suri as Managing Partner

    Tarush Bhalla

    [Funding alert] Wearable tech startup GOQii raises Rs 45 Cr from BCCL

    Sujata Sangwan

    OnePlus TV specs confirmed via Amazon India listing: look out for 55-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Atmos

    Rashi Varshney

    Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

    Partner Events

    Wed Sep 04 2019

    ICC Startup Pad

    Bangalore
    Thu Sep 05 2019

    International Summit on Early Years 2019

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore