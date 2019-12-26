Users created over 100 mn pieces of Hindi content in 2019: ShareChat

Other top languages in which UGC was created on ShareChat - which claims to have over 60 million monthly active users - includes content in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Malayalam.

By Press Trust of India
26th Dec 2019
Regional language social media company ShareChat on Wednesday said over 100 million pieces of Hindi user-generated content (UGC) were created on its platform this year, accounting for over 22 percent of such content.


Other top languages in which UGC was created on the platform - which claims to have over 60 million monthly active users - includes content in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Malayalam.


"Hindi is the top language based on UGC creation on our platform this year. National and regional brands have also started getting attracted and are already driving campaigns on the platform in Hindi language as we are best placed to provide them the desired scale and engagement," ShareChat CBO Sunil Kamath said.
ShareChat Founders (L to R): Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Singh and Ankush Sachdeva

He added that there are an estimated six lakh creators working on Hindi content on the platform.


"Apart from content creation, there is also an extremely high engagement. We saw 1.98 billion WhatsApp shares of Hindi content, and over 100 million hours of short form Hindi videos were played on ShareChat in 2019," Kamath said.


He noted that maximum content posts in Hindi are coming from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jabalpur, Patna, and Lucknow.


Earlier this month, the social media platform observed that users in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan engage with devotional content in the morning and turn to romantic content in the evening.


The platform also saw a surge in nationalism moments on the platform at the time of Pulwama attack, the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, and general elections.


"Hindi led the user-generated content creation with 22.5 percent followed by Tamil with 19.4 percent. Telugu and Punjabi were at the third spot with more than 13 percent share each," the report said.


Kamath pointed out that given this trend, brands are also using Hindi and other vernacular languages to connect and drive unique brand experiences amongst its target audience through micro influencers strategy.


"Brands are using our platform to connect and interact in native languages with users across the country. We are working with them to craft effective storytelling and drive deeper engagement and experiences that will be closer to the heart of their audiences," he added.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


Authors
Press Trust of India

