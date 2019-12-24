Bengaluru records most number of UberPOOL rides in 2019

Uber India's annual mobility analysis found that Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru had maximum riders while western India was "officially sleepless" in 2019.

By Sohini Mitter
24th Dec 2019
Bengaluru topped pool rides on Uber India this year, the ride-hailing major revealed in its annual mobility report‘How India Moved in 2019: A Year in Review by Uber’. Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai followed Bengaluru when it came to pool riders.


The year end wrap captures data and trends of riders in more than 50 cities in India that Uber presently operates in.


Delhi-NCR recorded maximum Uber trips (overall) in 2019, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.


"November and December were the favourite months for Indians to leave their cars behind and use Uber, and December 7 saw the maximum Uber rides of the year," the company stated in the report.


Uber
Additionally, rides peaked during festivals like Holi, Dussehra, and Diwali.


Uber also declared Western India as "officially the sleepless region of 2019 in India" with the highest number of trips between 2 am to 5 am hailed in Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Kochi was the only non-Western city in the top five.


Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities – India and South Asia, Uber, said in a statement, 


"It is humbling to see that our vision of a multimodal mobility solution is fitting so well in the everyday life of Indian riders, and that they are taking to our many convenient, reliable and affordable offerings. We are committed to continuing our efforts to provide seamless mobility to our riders in 2020 and beyond.”  


When it came to international travellers, the top five Indian cities where they hailed Uber rides were Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.


Conversely, when Indians travelled abroad, they 'Ubered' the most in London, San Francisco, Doha, Dhaka, and Toronto.


Even though Uber did not divulge the number of trips (pool or otherwise), the company stated that its annual report "shares insights on the increasing importance of ride-sharing within the country and efforts to create sustainable cities for the future".



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Sohini Mitter

