Uber unveils driver rewards programme 'Uber Plus' in 13 Indian cities

The Uber Plus programme will allow driver-partners to earn points for rides that can be used to get free doctor consultations, concessions on education modules, access to microloans, faster airport pickups, and savings on vehicle maintenance costs.

By Press Trust of India
21st Nov 2019
The US-based ride-hailing company Uber on Wednesday said it has rolled out a driver rewards programme, Uber Plus, in 13 Indian cities including Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Kochi, and Guwahati.


The programme which was piloted in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, and Mumbai will allow driver-partners to earn points for rides that can be used to get free doctor consultations, concessions on education modules, access to microloans, faster airport pickups, and savings on vehicle maintenance costs.


Uber

Credits: Shutterstock

"These points will be earned over a fixed period of every three months and can be accumulated to unlock higher tiers such as Blue, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond, which in turn will enable driver-partners to access better rewards," Uber India and South Asia Head of Cities, Prabhjeet Singh, told PTI.


After the pilot, Uber Plus is being rolled out across 10 new cities which include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi, Guwahati, and Jaipur.


Singh said about 20,000 driver-partners had participated in the pilot and added that thousands more are expected to join as more cities get added.


"We have always worked towards prioritising their welfare and making them feel valued, respected, and appreciated. Uber Plus will enable our driver-partners to access greater benefits during their everyday journeys," he added.


Uber Plus is a tiered rewards system with four levels and driver-partners need to maintain at least a threshold star rating, a low cancellation rate, and a threshold acceptance rate.


They will earn points on every trip during a fixed three month-period that will go towards unlocking a status. They will earn more points for trips done during peak hours.


Riders will also be able to see a driver's Uber Plus tier (Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond) in the app when they request a ride.


"Drivers are not adversely impacted if they don't take trips as this is a reward programme designed to enhance the experience of drivers. The programme will ensure higher savings for driver-partners, along with access to exciting rewards as they continue to drive with Uber," he said.  



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Authors
Press Trust of India

