How Unacademy is helping students to ‘crack’ competitive exams by democratising education

City skylines dotted with billboards featuring smiling mug shots of aspirants who got placed in premier educational institutes or passed a competitive exam with top marks, is a clear indication of the pressure students in India face to excel academically.

But how tough can it really be?

In a country of 1.3 billion people, the level of competition to crack an exam to get into a top education institute is real and fierce. To add to the pressure, students are expected to gain admission in the very best institutes and colleges to prove their mettle.





Consider this. In 2019, 11.47 lakh students sat for the JEE Main exams. Of these, only 2.45 lakh students qualified for JEE Advance. Finally, only 13,000+ will gain admission to a college. Similarly, over 2.44 lakh aspirants took the CAT exam for management institutes. The year also saw over 15 lakh students applying for the national medical entrance exam NEET. All this is a clear indication of the levels of competition in the country.

A matrix of competitions

Those who’ve made it will tell you that cracking competitive exams takes more than just studying. For many, the journey starts at least two or three years before taking the exam. Students say early preparation gives them time to learn new concepts and decode complex ones. Burning the midnight oil is not just a metaphor but a reality for the aspirants.





Yet, it is often not enough. Students need to supplement their regular academic curriculum. They also need access to top educators, structured courses, practice tests and mock tests.





But, for many, getting access to alternate support is a competition in itself. Students have to write separate exams to qualify for the training institutes that will give them access to top educators and resources who eventually help them in their bid to crack the competitive exam. A student’s intelligence and ability is also measured with their ability to get into these training institutes.





This pressure not only takes the fun out of learning, but it can also be very disparaging for the students. Additionally, this kind of learning is more about memorising information rather than actually internalising the learning and the applicability of the information.

A downhill for students

All this makes students extremely vulnerable to pressure. Students complaining of depression, anxiety and other such psychological problems are becoming increasingly common. Many say that when aspirants are unable to get into a good coaching institute, they tend to develop the mindset that they are not good enough to crack the competitive exam.





On the other hand, there are multiple challenges even when they do qualify. First, there is the challenge of exorbitant fees, preferential batches to get access to the top educators, and learning methodologies that do not take into account the needs of the students. All of this ultimately overshadows their ability to learn.

The answer in democratisation

