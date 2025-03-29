Brands
The move integrates xAI’s advanced AI technologies with X’s extensive user base, aiming to enhance user experiences.

Saranya Chakrapani293 Stories
Elon Musk’s xAI acquires his social media platform X for $33B

Saturday March 29, 2025 , 2 min Read

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has acquired social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in an all-stock transaction valued at $33 billion, including $12 billion in debt. The move aims to integrate xAI's advanced AI technologies with X's extensive user base, potentially enhancing user experiences and advancing the pursuit of knowledge. ​

Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion, rebranded it as X and implemented significant changes, including workforce reductions and feature modifications. Despite some initial challenges, the platform has attracted renewed investor interest amid the ongoing AI investment surge, according to reports. ​

The announcement of the acquisition signifies that X will now operate under the umbrella of his AI startup, xAI, established in 2023. The merger is expected to provide xAI with access to real-time user data from X, facilitating the training of its AI models, such as the chatbot Grok.

"xAI and X’s futures are intertwined. Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent. This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach. The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people," Musk said in a post on X.

This acquisition mirrors Musk's previous consolidation efforts, such as Tesla's acquisition of SolarCity in 2016. Industry analysts suggest that merging xAI's AI capabilities with X's vast reach could unlock significant potential in the AI sector. Nevertheless, the long-term implications for users and the broader industry remain to be seen.

Edited by Megha Reddy