Visa Everywhere Initiative 2020 kicks off with successful roadshows across four cities

With an aim to foster a culture of innovation within the Indian fintech community and task startups to solve the payment challenges of tomorrow, The Visa Everywhere Initiative , kick-started with a series of successful roadshows across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram and Hyderabad. This outreach programme showcased innovations driven by Visa and the latest happenings in the world of payments, recent VEI updates and success stories of the fintech startups that graduated from VEI.





Flagging off the Mumbai roadshow on December 2 was Arvind Ronta, VP, Head of Products - India South Asia, Visa, who delivered the opening keynote on the Visa Everywhere Initiative India 2020. Held at Barclays Rise, it was a full house of fintech startups showcasing innovative solutions for the fintech industry.









“Visa is the first fintech in the world, and has always been looking for convenient, secure and customer-friendly solutions when it comes to payments. This is what fintechs in India are aspiring to do. There is ample opportunity to co-exist in this market with multiple solutions and this is where fintechs can help us,” Ronta said.

The highlights of the roadshows across all cities were the fireside chats between a Visa senior leader and a fintech stalwart. In Mumbai, it was TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager India & SA, Visa in conversation with Jitendra Gupta, founder, CitrusPay. The engaging conversation covered a gamut of topics in the fintech space, including neo-banking, unnoticed trends and digital inclusions in tier II and tier-III cities in India.





An audience interaction session with Ramachandran was followed by a short note on the importance of fintech and future of collaborative innovation by Sudipta Roy – Head, Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank.





The success of the Mumbai carried all the way to Gurugram on December 3. The fireside chat at the Gurugram roadshow featured an insightful conversation with Arvind Ronta and Upasana Taku, Co-founder & COO, MobiKwik, which centred on digital inclusion and the technologies impacting the fintech space. Opening the floor for a Q&A with the audience, Upasana fielded questions on digital lending, maintaining customers in low-footfall business and more. Soon after, Pramod Mulani, Senior Director - Innovation, Digital Partnerships & Fintech, Visa, took to the stage, to discuss how to build the future of payments together.





From Gurugram, the VEI travelled to the city of startups – Bengaluru – where it was greeted with a jam-packed venue. Here, Ronta hosted Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder, Razorpay for the fireside chat on his journey to building Razorpay and the road ahead for fintechs.





After successful roadshows in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru, the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) India 2020 roadshow arrived in Hyderabad on December 11 where Pramod Mulani, Senior Director, Innovation, Digital Partnerships & Fintech, Visa, in his keynote, shared an overview of payments landscape in India and how VEI leverages the power of fintech imagination with Visa’s global scale and innovation to solve payment challenges in the market. The fireside chat in Hyderabad featured Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub.





The roadshows were the beginning of Visa’s massive programme to invite fintech startups to provide innovative solutions for real-world challenges in the fintech industry. Registrations for the Visa Everywhere Initiative close on December 25, 2019.